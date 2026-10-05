'Furious' Queen Camilla Is 'Raging Mad' at Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer, Sources Say She Wants 'Payback' Over Revelations in New Book

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Queen Camilla Is Also 'Livid' Over Charles Spencer's Book

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla's affair was one of the main factors that contributed to his split from Princess Diana.

According to a source, Camilla, 79, is "furious" and "absolutely livid" over the 9th Earl Spencer's memoir claims. “She’s worked so hard to move past the whole narrative that she was the evil ‘other woman’ and now here she is, being dragged right back through the mud,” an insider divulged.

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Charles Spencer Made Several Shocking Allegations About King Charles

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer alleged King Charles said people would 'forget' Princess Diana soon after her passing.

“She’s horrified and wants some payback," they continued. “People around her are walking on eggshells right now because she’s raging mad at everyone, including Charles.” Spencer made several claims in the biography about Diana and the monarch's relationship, with one chapter alleging Charles, 77, said the world would "forget" Diana "soon enough" after her 1997 death.

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Princess Diana and King Charles Were Married for 15 Years

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

“Looking back now, I suspect the princes’ reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved,” he wrote, referring to the former Duchess of Cornwall. He also alleged Charles sounded "sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner" when he first heard Diana died. Diana and Charles were married from 1981 until 1996, with the sovereign's longtime affair with Camilla often being front and center. After the book's excerpt came to light, Buckingham Palace released a rare statement on the situation.

Prince William Is Also Angry Over Charles Spencer's Bombshell Memoir

Source: MEGA