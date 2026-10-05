'Furious' Queen Camilla Is 'Raging Mad' at Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer, Sources Say She Wants 'Payback' Over Revelations in New Book
Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla is reportedly upset over the late Princess Diana's brother's new memoir.
Charles Spencer dropped his book, Swan Song: My Sister, Diana, late last month where he uncovered many shocking anecdotes of her life while she was married to King Charles.
Queen Camilla Is Also 'Livid' Over Charles Spencer's Book
According to a source, Camilla, 79, is "furious" and "absolutely livid" over the 9th Earl Spencer's memoir claims.
“She’s worked so hard to move past the whole narrative that she was the evil ‘other woman’ and now here she is, being dragged right back through the mud,” an insider divulged.
Charles Spencer Made Several Shocking Allegations About King Charles
“She’s horrified and wants some payback," they continued. “People around her are walking on eggshells right now because she’s raging mad at everyone, including Charles.”
Spencer made several claims in the biography about Diana and the monarch's relationship, with one chapter alleging Charles, 77, said the world would "forget" Diana "soon enough" after her 1997 death.
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Princess Diana and King Charles Were Married for 15 Years
“Looking back now, I suspect the princes’ reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved,” he wrote, referring to the former Duchess of Cornwall.
He also alleged Charles sounded "sounded giddily elated — like a lottery winner" when he first heard Diana died.
Diana and Charles were married from 1981 until 1996, with the sovereign's longtime affair with Camilla often being front and center.
After the book's excerpt came to light, Buckingham Palace released a rare statement on the situation.
Prince William Is Also Angry Over Charles Spencer's Bombshell Memoir
"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss," they stated.
Charles and his son, Prince William, are also reportedly not happy with Spencer's revelations. According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Prince of Wales, 44, and his father are "absolutely furious" over Spencer's publication.
"[William's] public silence regarding this matter is admirable," she told Fox News. "The pain Spencer is causing William has backfired as he’s being accused of monetizing his sister’s memory."
Charles is also reported to be in "full damage-control mode" following the release of the book as he's trying to keep the criticism against him at bay.