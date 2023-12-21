Country Singer Gabby Barrett Admits She's Turned Down Duets With Male Vocalists in Order to Not 'Jeopardize' Her Marriage
Gabby Barrett takes marriage extremely seriously.
During the country star's appearance on the "Unexpected with Hannah Love" podcast, Barrett, 23, opened up about her marriage to her husband, Cade Foehner, and revealed she'd turned down male duets in the past out of respect for him.
"There's been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on or be a part of and something between myself and my husband… I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that," Barrett explained of what she'd sacrificed for her spouse, 27.
"There’s been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise. And then when you accept a song, there’s obligations that go along with it, that you could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together," the "Pick Me Up" songstress explained.
"What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another man? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably," she noted of Foehner — whom she wed in October 2019.
Barrett emphasized there was no possible music collaboration in the world that would have her put her happy union with her partner — with whom she is currently expecting her third child — on the line. The pair are also parents to daughter Baylah May, 2, and son Augustine Boone, 14 months.
"I respect him and love him so much that I am not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody," she continued of the betrayal she would feel. "I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight and not… just for a duet or whatever it is."
The "Cowboy Back" artist revealed she and Foehner have been criticized for their intense devotion to each other and have even gone to therapy over it.
"I have tons of people say that say to me, or have texted me, or have commented about me and said, 'She's ruining her career by talking about these things, and by X, Y and Z,'" Barrett noted while citing she and Foehner's "strong convictions" in themselves over the issue. "Because I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world could offer…."