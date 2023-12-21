Country Singer Gabby Barrett Admits She's Turned Down Duets With Male Vocalists in Order to Not 'Jeopardize' Her Marriage

"There's been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on or be a part of and something between myself and my husband… I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that," Barrett explained of what she'd sacrificed for her spouse, 27.

"There’s been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise. And then when you accept a song, there’s obligations that go along with it, that you could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together," the "Pick Me Up" songstress explained.