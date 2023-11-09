Carrie Underwood Snubs the 2023 CMAs Despite Receiving Entertainer of the Year Nomination
Is Carrie Underwood over attending award shows? The country superstar seemingly skipped this year's Country Music Awards despite receiving the prestigious Entertainer of the Year nomination.
Underwood was a no-show for the red carpet, and the snub follows the recent announcement that the songwriter will extend her Las Vegas residency.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, wasn't ethusiastic about the news.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," the source shared with an outlet.
The insider later claimed that the former athlete struggled with his wife's tour schedule.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," the source spilled
"Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the confidant revealed. The couple "butted heads about it," as Fisher "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
Underwood "loves her family, but she also enjoys getting some alone time," the source confessed. "She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there."
However, Fisher "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events," the insider noted.
This wouldn't be the first time the blonde beauty opted out of making an appearance. In May, the singer was noticeably absent during the American Country Music Awards, but fans applauded her choice.
"Carrie is out there living her best life and forgetting all about the #ACMawards tonight. @ACMawards do not deserve her or her talent. #ACM @carrieunderwood," a fan said on Twitter. "Carrie Underwood really said #ACMawards?"
Some Underwood listeners thought the ceremony didn't align with her current celebrity status.
"The ACM Awards on tonight, and I pay it no attention. How could Carrie Underwood be nominated for EOY, but not Female Vocalist of the year.?The show that really counts are The CMA'S airing in November," the social media user wrote.
"Carrie boycotting the ACM awards & cma fest? she SNAPPED," another noted.
At the time of Underwood's truancy, there were similar rumors surrounding her romance with Fisher, as sources claimed the two were struggling with the performer's tour schedule and the patriarch's retirement.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," an insider said. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
"Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side," the pal added.