Eye Candy! Miranda Lambert Lusts Over Shirtless Photo of Hunky Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert's husband is turning up the heat in Sin City!
On Sunday, December 3, the singer treated fans by sharing a shirtless snap of her hunky hubby, Brendan McLoughlin, on Instagram.
"Just gonna leave this here. Happy Sunday from fABulous Las Vegas 😘❤️🔥 #feelinlucky," she quipped in the caption of the picture, which showed McLoughlin, 32, wearing nothing but blue shorts and sneakers while standing on a balcony.
The country superstar has never been shy about showing off her man or their love — and that goes both ways, as the former NYPD officer gushed over Lambert when she turned 40 on November 10.
"It’s finally here, your 40th birthday has arrived. I can’t tell you how thankful I am to stand beside you for yet another year around the sun," his social media tribute began. "I’m the lucky one, because 40 has never looked so good."
"Don’t change for anyone, you have touched so many lives, both human and animal. You bring smiles to every room you walk in. The world is a much better place with you in it," McLoughlin continued. "The love that you show through your art, your love of dogs and your dedication to both family and friends is just the tip of the iceberg of exactly how big of [a] heart you have."
"You're the most beautiful person inside and out," the dad-of-one added. "Happy Birthday @mirandalambert ❤️."
"Thanks best husband ever ! love you!" his wife replied via the comments section.
As OK! reported, the milestone birthday prompted the Grammy winner to start thinking about starting a family.
"Miranda admits she’s had blinders on when it comes to becoming a mom, being busy with her career and just enjoying her time with Brendan, but then 40 came up and slapped her right across the face!" an insider spilled. "She really does want to experience the joys that come from motherhood, but now she has more of a sense of urgency."
"Brendan always says it’s Miranda’s call. But he’s happy that turning 40 helped Miranda see the light," the source added. "They’re actively trying for a baby now and desperate to beat the clock!"
McLoughlin is already a father to son Landon, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.
Though Landon has stayed out of the spotlight, Lambert made a rare comment on their relationship when she was promoting her new cookbook this spring.
The star explained that she included an Easter recipe for a "bunny cake" since it's something she loves to bake with the tot.
"I literally make it every Easter. It's super fun, and it's a feel-good thing. I've been making it since I was a little girl," the crooner shared. "My stepson's 4-and-a-half, and I make the bunny cake with him now. So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."