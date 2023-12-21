Carrie Underwood Brags About Husband Mike Fisher as He Wears Reindeer Outfit to Son's School: See Adorable Photo
Carrie Underwood loves to see her husband, Mike Fisher, have a little fun!
In honor of the upcoming holiday season, the hockey player, 43, seemed to get into the spirit as he dressed up as a reindeer for his son's class. "Ladies, get you a man who will wear a red nose and antlers & allow 3rd graders to throw things at his face," the country star, 40, who shares sons Jacob and Isaiah with Fisher, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 20.
In the photo, the athlete, who wore a gray sweatshirt and green pants, looked like he was having a ball talking to the kids.
Underwood has been getting into the holiday spirit lately, as she recently posted a stunning selfie, which showed off her adorable elf outfit. In the snapshot, the "Before He Cheats" songstress sported wet hair and a full face of makeup as she wore a red and green hat and glowing Christmas lights.
Of course, people gushed over the blonde babe.
“My favorite elf,” one user penned, while a second added, “The cutest! Love this picture!”
“Looking good,” a third person wrote.
Earlier this month, the Grammy winner showed off her baking skills by uploading photos of her Christmas cookies and a loaf of sourdough bread.
“Here’s hoping I can fit into my #Reflections wardrobe tomorrow,” she captioned the photo, referring to her success Las Vegas residency.
“Christmas music, wine, icing and me!” she wrote on another photo.
“Why are there cat cookies? Because there was a cat cookie cutter. That’s why. Christmas cat,” she captioned another picture.
It looks like the mom-of-two and Fisher are in a good place, especially after the latter allegedly didn't like that she signed on to do more shows in Sin City.
"Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency," an insider spilled.
"He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home," they said of Fisher.
"Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates," the source added, however, the pair apparently "butted heads about it," as the NHL alum "really wasn’t expecting her to want to stay in Vegas."
Though the duo went through a rough patch, the insider declared: "They'll get through this."