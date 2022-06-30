Gabby Petito's Parents Permitted To Go Through With Lawsuit Against Brian Laundrie's Parents

Gabby Petito's parents, Nicole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, have been permitted to go through with their lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of Brian Laundrie.

Last summer, Gabby went missing while on a road trip with Laundrie, her fiancé. Her body was soon discovered, and after Laundrie went on the run, it was revealed he committed suicide, and in a journal entry, he confessed to killing the young social media star.