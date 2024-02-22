Gabby Petito's Parents Reach Settlement With Brian Laundrie's Parents, Emotional Distress Lawsuit Will Not Go to Trial
The emotional distress civil lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito's parents against Brian Laundrie's parents will no longer be heading to trial.
According to reports, a settlement was reached on Wednesday, February 21, during mediation.
"Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and I participated in mediation with the Petito family and the civil lawsuit has now been resolved," the Laundries' lawyer Steve Bertolino said in a public statement. "The terms of the resolution are confidential, and we look forward to putting this matter behind us."
The Petito family's attorney also released a statement on the couple's behalf.
"After a long day of mediation, a confidential resolution has been reached between the parents of Gabby Petito, the parents of Brian Laundrie and attorney Steven Bertolino to which all parties reluctantly agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict," the message read. "Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby."
As OK! reported, Gabby's parents filed the lawsuit claiming the Laundries knew their son murdered his fiancée in 2021. At the time, his parents refused to cooperate with authorities when searching for Gabby, who Brian claimed went missing during their months-long road trip.
Gabby's body was found in Wyoming, with her cause of death ruled as blunt-force injuries to her head and neck and manual strangulation.
At the time, Laundrie went on the run, but a month later, his remains were found in Florida. An autopsy confirmed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the FBI revealed that upon discovery of his body, they recovered Brian's journal, in which he wrote out his confession to killing Gabby.
- Brian Laundrie's Parents Ask Florida Court To Dismiss Civil Lawsuit Brought By Gabby Petito's Family
- Gabby Petito's Parents Sue Brian Laundrie's Mom & Dad For Allegedly Helping Him Hide His Involvement In Influencer's Death
- Gabby Petito's Parents Permitted To Go Through With Lawsuit Against Brian Laundrie's Parents
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Brian claimed Gabby was suffering from a painful injury, admitting, "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but now I see all the mistake [sic] I made."
"I am ending my life not because of a fear of punishment but rather because I can't stand to live another day without her," he added.
As OK! reported, Gabby's parents also filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Utah police, as they claim they failed to protect their daughter when they investigated a domestic violence call about the young couple during their vacation.
According to the late social media star's parents, the officers didn't properly document the injuries Petito had when they met with her, and they also claimed she was the aggressor in the situation.
"Our daughter, Gabby, died as a result of intimate partner violence that could have and should have been identified by law enforcement using the lethality assessment," a lawyer stated on the parents' behalf. "We believe that if the lethality assessment had been properly used in her situation, together with the recommended support and resources, Gabby would still be alive today."
WFLA reported on the settlement.