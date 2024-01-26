Brian Laundrie Called Parents 20 Times in 2 Days Begging for a Lawyer After Killing Fiancée Gabby Petito

The initial phone call lasted for 55 minutes. Later that evening, around 9:20 p.m., there was a second call that lasted 22 minutes.

The Laundrie family's lawyer, Steve Bertolino, was retained only a few days later on September 2, 2021.

The Petito family's attorney, Pat Reilly, told a news outlet the Laundries "refused to acknowledge" that they knew "gone" meant that Gabby was dead — a detail the lawyer claimed flew "in the face of logic."

"If your son calls and he’s frantic and he says, ‘She’s gone, I need a lawyer.’ What other explanation of ‘gone’ could there be?" Pat argued.