Gabby Petito's Mom Does Not Forgive Brian Laundrie's 'Evil' Mother 2 Years After Daughter's Death: 'You Are the Sociopath That Everyone Fears'
Gabby Petito’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, had room in her heart to forgive Brian Laundrie for killing her daughter, however, she made it clear she doesn’t forgive his mother, Roberta Laundrie.
While speaking at CrimeCon in Nashville on Friday, May 31, Nichole came for Roberta.
“I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you,” she began, adding that her statements “may shock most people.”
“I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness. And I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life,” she continued.
Nicole went on to say that Roberta and Christopher Laundrie were “complicit in his cowardly flight from justice” and said they “have added salt” to her wounds regarding Gabby’s tragic death.
“As for you, Roberta — and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mind with your evil ways — I see no empathy in your eyes, no remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions,” Nicole shared.
“You are the dark. You are the sociopath that everyone fears. The one who appears so innocent and kind, but harbors darkness within your soul,” she continued. “You do not deserve forgiveness. You deserve to be forgotten and dehumanized. You epitomize pure evil.”
Nicole concluded by expressing how she and Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, were “denied the chance to confront our daughter’s killer, to look him in the eye.”
Brian killed Gabby in 2021. On September 1, 2021, Brian returned to his parent’s home in Florida after he murdered the 22-year-old on their cross-country road trip. 10 days later, Brian went missing.
The criminal then committed suicide in October 2021 after he became a suspect in his late fiancée’s death.
As OK! previously reported, Gabby’s parents and Brian’s parents recently settled their emotional distress civil lawsuit on February 21, during mediation.
"Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and I participated in mediation with the Petito family and the civil lawsuit has now been resolved," the Laundries' lawyer SteveBertolino revealed at the time. "The terms of the resolution are confidential, and we look forward to putting this matter behind us."
The Petito family's attorney also shared a statement on the duo’s behalf.
"After a long day of mediation, a confidential resolution has been reached between the parents of Gabby Petito, the parents of Brian Laundrie and attorney Steven Bertolino to which all parties reluctantly agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict," it read. "Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org