Kyle Richards Sobs, Fights With Mauricio Umansky as Costars Question Her Relationship With Morgan Wade in New 'RHOBH' Trailer: Watch
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will document the end of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage.
In the trailer for the highly anticipated installment of the Bravo series, fans will get insight into what led to the estranged couple's decision to separate after nearly three decades together.
"Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love, and now it's all...'" the Halloween actress sobs hysterically to Erika Jayne before the pop star cuts her off to tell her, "This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f--- off."
In another snippet, the Dancing With the Stars contestant sternly tells his estranged spouse, "I don't want to talk about this right now," as Richards continues, "I just want you to know" before Umansky states, "I don't want to talk about this!"
"Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there's smoke, there's fire," costar Sutton Stracke comments in a confessional. "Kyle's not wearing a wedding band."
The preview also introduces Richards' rumored girlfriend Morgan Wade — who Dorit Kemsley has suspicions about.
"You put the first letter of your name on her body?" the fashion designer shockingly asks as Richards is being inked up by the country star.
When an anonymous person asks Richards and Wade — who have denied that anything romantic is going on between them — how they met, the "Fall In Love With Me" singer admits, "She stalked me."
Umansky then tells the mother-of-his-children, "I'm just glad it's you that's out there having an affair," before he and Richards sit down with their teary-eyed daughters, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, and Sophia Umansky, 23 to tell them about the end of their marriage.
"We are a very strong family, and we always will be," the matriarch tells her kids. "Always will be. Nothing can change that."
The show's latest season will also see the return of Denise Richards — who departed at the end of Season 10 — as she goes head-to-head with Jayne over her decision to join OnlyFans. "Do you know it's seven dollars for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?" the Pretty Mess author says to the group.
"You don't think I'm going to go as f------ low as I can," Jayne seems to scream at the Wild Things star, to which she replies, "You are one evil woman."