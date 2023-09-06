'I'm So Neutral': Taylor Armstrong Weighs in on 'RHOBH' Costars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Shocking Separation
Taylor Armstrong is making her support for both Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky known following their shocking split.
While appearing on the Tuesday, September 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star weighed in on her longtime pals' separation after nearly three decades of marriage.
"You know how much I love Kyle, and I want Kyle to be happy," Armstrong — who is now a recurring cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County — explained to Andy Cohen. "I love them both so much and I know that they're always going to love each other. I want everyone to be happy. I'm so neutral on that whole issue."
As OK! previously reported, the Halloween actress – who alongside Armstrong, was a founding cast member of RHOBH — and the real estate broker revealed the last year of their relationship had been "rough" after reports surfaced that the two had officially separated.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they revealed in a joint July 4 statement.
"Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," Richards and Umansky clarified.
In a recent Amazon Live, the Bravo alum — who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with the Buying Beverly Hills star — admitted that the intense scrutiny over what's going on in her love life has taken a toll on her.
"You know this has been very hard to do [because] it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye," she admitted.