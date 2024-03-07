Garrison Brown's 'Unexpected Death' Happened During the 'Timeline of Filming Sister Wives'
The aftermath of Garrison Brown's death will likely be filmed for the upcoming season of Sister Wives.
A source explained the family is often documenting their lives — either on cameras or on their personal phones — but the late 25-year-old's passing came during the usually scheduled "timeline of filming."
"TLC is going to want to continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to him," the source added. "I can't imagine any of this won't be filmed. I just don't how far this will go and how deep the family will get."
The source also noted that while any funeral plans for the former National Guard member are being kept private for the moment, the Brown family will most certainly be planning something special as they "don't lay people to rest quietly."
"It's always a big beautiful celebration nine times out of 10," the source continued. "There will definitely be something. I just really hope they all come together and do it well."
The insider, who is close to the family, also reminisced about Garrison being a "great kid," describing him as a "super cool, nice, really sweet guy."
"When I got to know him and we got to know each other and hung out, we always had fun," the source noted. "He was a great human and he was really proud of himself and his accomplishments."
The source also claimed that "apart from him being devastated by what his dad's choices were and hating Robyn, he truly loved his family."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison has been featured on Sister Wives since the hit TLC show's premiere in 2010 when he was only 12 years old. His most recent storylines revolved around his and Gabriel's tumultuous relationships with their father, Kody, which came to a head during the pandemic lockdowns. Unfortunately, the feud was not resolved prior to Garrison's passing.
"I don't think they had even spoken since Covid times," an insider shared earlier this week. "I know for a fact there was no buddy/buddy hangout or friendship. Honestly, I can't even remember the last time they saw each other. From what I know, the last time they really had an interaction was when they met up and had a big argument on camera."
"Kody pushed his family away for a very long time," they said. "These two boys have been the forefront of the pain."
Garrison was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after he was found unresponsive in his Flagstaff, Ariz. home. His cause of death is believed to be by self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The case is still under investigation.
The family source spoke with The Sun about the aftermath of Garrison's death being filmed.