'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Is 'Numb' After the Tragic Death of Son Garrison: 'The Family Is Extremely Broken'
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is going through one of the worst types of pain a mother can experience following the heartbreaking death of her son.
Robert Garrison Brown, 25, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after his body was discovered in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22.
Flagstaff police stated that his death appeared to be due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and do not suspect foul play. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
"I've never heard her so angry and numb," a source told a news outlet of his mother Janelle's mental state. "She's definitely not processed this at all. She doesn't even know which end's up."
"She's very angry right now... She's not a crier or an emotional person," the source added of the 54-year-old mother-of-six — who also shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown. "Takes a lot to get her to break. So, I think right now she's going to go, like, 'What the heck happened? What did I do wrong?'"
"This family is extremely broken and tortured, and it's very painful for many of them," the source continued, noting Kody's fourth — and rumored "favorite" — wife, Robyn, is "really devastated" about Garrison's death.
On Tuesday, March 5, Janelle and Kody released a statement on social media mourning the loss of their child.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Garrison was a former member of the Nevada National Guard and an avid animal lover. As OK! previously reported, he saved a 9-year-old cat from euthanasia roughly one week before his death. His other cats were named Catthew and Patches O'Houlihan.
"Rest in peace Garrison. Absolutely heartbreaking. Thank you for saving this kitty before you left. Heaven just gained an Angel," one fan penned in the comments section of his final social media post, and another added, "If anyone knows what cat rescue organization Garrison worked with, please share the name so we can all donate in his honor."
The source spoke with The Sun about Garrison's death.