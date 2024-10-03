Kevin Hart Gives Cryptic Answer When Grilled About Resurfaced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Party Video
Kevin Hart isn't trying to insert himself into Sean "Diddy" Combs' drama after the music mogul was arrested and accused of sexual misconduct by more than 120 victims.
While on his way to dinner at LAVO in West Hollywood, Calif., the actor, 45, was asked if he had seen any of the baby oil found at the music mogul's mansions when he was part of Combs' infamous parties.
“When I hosted for Diddy?” Hart replied, per a video shared online.
“You asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It’s not a good question," he continued.
The paparazzi then asked the comedian if Combs would "be safe" in jail, but he didn't engage in the conversation.
“Wrong person, wrong question,” he said while walking into the restaurant with his wife, Eniko Hart, 40.
As more information about Sean's past come to light amid his s-- trafficking arrest, Kevin has been caught in the crossfire, as some videos of the prior bashes have resurfaced online.
In 2010, Kevin hosted of Sean's hotel parties, where half-naked women were seen roaming around with drinks in their hands. In one part of the clip, the Ride Along star was seen sitting by a jacuzzi at the London Hotel in NYC, surrounded by women wearing bikinis.
Kevin wasn't the only A-lister in attendance, as Usher, Fabolous and Swizz Beatz were also there.
At this time, Kevin hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing. However, that may all change since attorney Tony Buzbee said in a press conference on October 1 that other celebrities will be named in association with Sean in the next few months.
“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Tony said at the time.
“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — d--- sure — that we’re right before we do that,” he continued. “The names will shock you.”
As OK! previously reported, more victims — including minors — came forward earlier this week, accusing Sean of sexual abuse.
"It all involves some sort of drug. One instance, there was someone who was 20 years old at the time, and she was asked to attend a party in a hotel. She was flattered, went to the party and was given one drink, She doesn't remember anything else. Ultimately, it was so messed up. she went to the hospital where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer," Tony said at the press conference.
"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the U.S. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out," he concluded.
Sean is currently in jail in Brooklyn, N.Y.