Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood 'Know a Lot of Eligible Men' in Nashville and New York for Single Pal Kelly Clarskon: 'They Want Her to Be Happy'
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who got married in 2005, are on a mission to help Kelly Clarkson to find a man after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, a source claimed.
“They know a lot of eligible men in the music world, both in Nashville and New York, where Kelly shoots her talk show and spends a lot of her time,” the source revealed. “They hate to think of Kelly spending the prime of her life alone.”
However, the source said the singer, 42, “insists she’s fine and that she has her friends and her kids, but no one really believes that.”
The pair, who have been married for nearly two decades “aren’t being pushy about it. They’re letting Kelly know the offer is there. They want her to be as happy as they are!” the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson, who shares River Rose and Remington Alexander with her ex-husband, was involved in a nasty custody battle for quite some time before they worked things out earlier this year.
“Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.”
Since then, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer has been enjoying life in the Big Apple, as her show is now based on the East Coast.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," she told People in 2023.
"I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," she added.
Now, the mom-of-two might even be interested in finding the right person for her.
"She’s open to dating in the future," another source spilled. "Her divorce did a number on her, and she is not in a rush to be in a serious relationship again, but Kelly is ready to have some fun."
Life & Style spoke to the first source.