Kate Middleton's Uncle Urged Not to Publish His Tell-All Book as It Will 'Widen' the Rift With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw a few jabs at Kate Middleton in their various tell-all series, but the princess' uncle is expected to defend her honor in his upcoming memoir. It was reported that successful businessman Gary Goldsmith is working on an autobiography highlighting his career and protecting his niece.
Royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed Goldsmith's potential project during an interview.
"I hope he doesn’t [publish the book]. Or, if he does, I hope it will be HIS story… not the story of the royal rift," Bond told an outlet. "I think the tactic so far — to rise above the barbs directed from California and instead to concentrate on work and service — has been both dignified and effective."
Bond later explained how Goldsmith's release could create more problems for the Princess of Wales and Prince William.
"If he starts disputing how events have played out it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes," the commentator noted. "And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended."
"Mr. Goldsmith is said to be wealthy enough, so I can’t think why he would want to write a book in the first place," Bond added.
A source close to the professional claimed he wouldn't put Kate or William's reputations in jeopardy despite his desire to share a different perspective on the Sussexes' battle against the Wales.
"He won’t want to do anything that will embarrass them, but it could be a good way of putting a Middleton voice out there to set the record straight over some of the things Harry wrote about in Spare, the insider told an outlet. "Meghan and Harry are preparing for an onslaught of criticism in Gary’s book, and the former actress is 'likely to be just as blindsided by Gary’s version of events as Harry.'"
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan the Duchess of Sussex painted her in-laws as rigid.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Markle said in reference to meeting William and Kate. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” the Suits star confessed.
“It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much,” she concluded. "So glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."
