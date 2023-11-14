Kate Middleton's Uncle Urged Not to Publish His Tell-All Book as It Will 'Widen' the Rift With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Bond later explained how Goldsmith's release could create more problems for the Princess of Wales and Prince William.

"If he starts disputing how events have played out it will surely only deepen the rift and provoke retaliation from the Sussexes," the commentator noted. "And so the vicious circle will continue. Much better to adopt Camilla’s strategy…least said, soonest mended."

"Mr. Goldsmith is said to be wealthy enough, so I can’t think why he would want to write a book in the first place," Bond added.