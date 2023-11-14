Prince Harry's Family Drama Is Holding Meghan Markle Back From Relaunching Her Defunct Lifestyle Blog

Harry accused British publishers of illegally hacking his phone and other unethical practices, but Schofield questioned when the royal would begin to focus on his new reality in California.

"Harry became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in more than a century when he testified against the Daily Mirror. So we're likely going to see something similar in this instance," Schofield said. "I honestly think that it's negative on the brand to be going full force like this, constantly fighting the past."

"When are you going to look forward to the future?" she concluded.