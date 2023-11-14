Prince Harry's Family Drama Is Holding Meghan Markle Back From Relaunching Her Defunct Lifestyle Blog
Is Meghan Markle paying the price for Prince Harry's memoir, Spare? The Duchess of Sussex signed with WME in April, but royal experts wonder if the delay in releasing a project is due to Harry's ongoing family drama.
Princess Diana's pal Richard Kay suggested that Harry "held back" Meghan's professional progression.
American royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed Kay's comments during an interview with GB News.
"This is a great point made by one of Princess Diana's closest friends, towards the end of her life," Schofield stated. "His name is Richard Kay, and he told Palace Confidential that the only thing standing in Meghan's way of her big Hollywood comeback is Prince Harry."
Aside from Harry's feud with his father, King Charles, and Prince William, his legal battle against the British tabloids continues to bring negative attention to the Sussexes.
"He says it's harder for Meghan to launch her new career objectives amidst all of the royal rift headlines," Schofield continued. "And again, with all of this litigation, it's hard for Meghan to come out full force trying to promote The Tig. Everybody wants to focus on the relationship with Harry's family."
Harry accused British publishers of illegally hacking his phone and other unethical practices, but Schofield questioned when the royal would begin to focus on his new reality in California.
"Harry became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in more than a century when he testified against the Daily Mirror. So we're likely going to see something similar in this instance," Schofield said. "I honestly think that it's negative on the brand to be going full force like this, constantly fighting the past."
"When are you going to look forward to the future?" she concluded.
OK! previously reported Meghan's potential memoir could further damage her fragile reputation. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams predicted that Meghan will eventually tell her life story due to the Sussexes multi-project deal with Penguin Random House.
“Harry and Meghan are supposed to have signed a four-book contract with Penguin Random House but we have only seen one released,” Fitzwilliams said in an interview, but he forgot to mention Meghan's children's book, The Bench, in his take.
"Meghan could write and release her memoirs but after Spare, who can you trust? That’s why the rift with the royal family is as deep as it is, for all of the reasons that we know," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fitzwilliam later alluded to the Sussexes being irrational and traitorous.
“You can’t trust them. They could decide to do this, they could decide to do that, and they are so unpredictable,” he explained. “Harry won’t be reconciling with the royal family any time soon by the looks of things. The rift is deep and very public.”
“Their attacks on the royals are not only a total breach of the family, but also there is no doubt it has adversely affected the value of their brand. That is something they seriously need to take into consideration,” Fitzwilliams concluded.