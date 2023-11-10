Sarah Ferguson Rumored to Be Joining 'The View' Style Talk Show
Sarah Ferguson is rumored to be working on a talk show that parallels the popular American program The View — but this wouldn't be the first time the Duchess of York pursued a career in media.
Last week, Ferguson was a temporary cast member for the popular U.K. series Loose Women, and her appearance could open the door to more opportunities. ITV's This Morning is currently looking to replace anchor Holly Willoughby, and Ferguson could be a shoo-in for the job opening.
"Everyone thought she was a natural," a source told an outlet. "There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them."
"She has done quite a lot of TV work before — at one point she stood in for Larry King in the U.S.," the source continued. "The latest odds suggest there's every chance Fergie gets the gig."
OK! previously reported there were whispers of the author hoping to become a host in the U.S., but producer Amy Rosenblum revealed that Prince Andrew's public scandals became a conflict of interest for networks.
“His roommate and ex-wife is looking for a talk show in the States," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. “All I can say is, haven’t we suffered enough? She would like a sit-down talk show, like Oprah Winfrey."
“I think people would actually watch this. Fergie is really engaging and she has a great sense of humor," she added.
Although Ferguson and the Duke of York split in 1996, the old flames continue to cohabitate and remain close friends.
“It’s true Sarah wants to help Andrew stay in what she considers their family home," an insider told a publication. “She lives at Royal Lodge when she’s in the U.K. It’s very much their family’s base."
“Andrew has lost so much. She will do everything she can to help him keep the house, even though it may prove untenable in the long term," they noted.
Andrew lost his HRH status in 2022, after he was accused of having close ties with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the negative press surrounding her ex, the former royal continues to defend him.
"He is such a kind, great man, he is a brilliant father and now a fantastic grandfather," she told Porta a Porta. "I feel very strongly that in this day and age that we must stand by our hearts, what we think is right with integrity and honor and loyalty."
Ferguson continues to protect Andrew's reputation, but royal expert Esther Krakue predicts both Andrew and Prince Harry will remain on the outskirts of the crown.
"In terms of public life, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry find themselves in a similar situation in that there is no road back for them in the royal family," Krakue noted.
"[King Charles] clearly understands the public and knows the public has no appetite for the likes of the Sussexes or Prince Andrew," she explained. "It would be completely ridiculous if they returned to the royal family — most people want their titles removed."
