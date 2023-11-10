Sarah Ferguson Rumored to Be Joining 'The View' Style Talk Show

Last week, Ferguson was a temporary cast member for the popular U.K. series Loose Women, and her appearance could open the door to more opportunities. ITV's This Morning is currently looking to replace anchor Holly Willoughby, and Ferguson could be a shoo-in for the job opening.

"Everyone thought she was a natural," a source told an outlet. "There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them."

"She has done quite a lot of TV work before — at one point she stood in for Larry King in the U.S.," the source continued. "The latest odds suggest there's every chance Fergie gets the gig."