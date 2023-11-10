Prince Harry's Legal Battle Against the British Tabloid Industry Will Continue, Judge Rules

Mr. Justice Nicklin said Associated Newspapers had “not been able to deliver a ‘knockout blow’ to the claims of any of these claimants."

The seven suppliants were satisfied with the court's decision, and the group of celebrities was quoted saying the court “allows our claims over serious criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by the Mail titles to proceed to trial."

They also noted that the Associated Newspapers pushed for the case to be thrown out, but their attempts were dismissed.