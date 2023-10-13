Prince William and Princess Eugenie 'Embraced' Finding a Partner for Love — Not Because of Their Royal Ranking
The royal family doesn't have the best marital track record, but the next generation of the monarchy learned from their parents' public mistakes, and Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren prioritized romance over aristocracy.
Commentator Jennie Bond discussed the shift in the culture surrounding royal unions.
“Thank goodness things have changed so radically in recent years and there’s now absolutely no pressure on royals to find a partner from within the ranks of European royalty, or indeed to find someone with no previous love life,” Bond told an outlet.
The journalist later claimed that the millennial royals "embraced" that "genuine love is the number one rule these days."
Bond later applauded Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's unions even though Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a member of the Italian nobility.
“Both couples have shown they’re not backward in coming forward with their protestations of love,” Bond explained, noting that the York sisters have “learned to be open about their marriages.”
Aside from the Yorks, Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips all decided to settle down with commoners. Elizabeth's descendants might've taken notes from their uncle because the only one of Elizabeth's children to not get divorced is Prince Edward, who has been with his bride, Sophie Wessex, for quite some time.
Wessex and Kate Middleton are often compared to each other due to their ability to bring a humbled perspective to the palace.
"Both she and Catherine have a common touch … perhaps because they lived 'normal' lives before marrying,” Bond alleged. “They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show — elegant, engaging and empathetic."
The Princess of Wales is waiting to become the Queen of England, but she is cultivating her own legacy within The Firm. The brunette beauty is often praised for the ability to juggle the responsibilities of a princess and being a present mother.
"Those children look pretty happy with life," a palace insider told an outlet. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."
"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," an additional source noted. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."
A pal stressed that the Princess of Wales "consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality."
"Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have," an anonymous friend explained.
Similar to her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle is focused on her youngsters being American and maturing without the pressures of being born into an institution.
“They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids," a member of the Sussexes' circle revealed. "[Meghan] just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito."
The pal later added that the Sussexes "are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents."