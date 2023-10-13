Prince William and Princess Eugenie 'Embraced' Finding a Partner for Love — Not Because of Their Royal Ranking

Aside from the Yorks, Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips all decided to settle down with commoners. Elizabeth's descendants might've taken notes from their uncle because the only one of Elizabeth's children to not get divorced is Prince Edward, who has been with his bride, Sophie Wessex, for quite some time.

Wessex and Kate Middleton are often compared to each other due to their ability to bring a humbled perspective to the palace.

"Both she and Catherine have a common touch … perhaps because they lived 'normal' lives before marrying,” Bond alleged. “They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show — elegant, engaging and empathetic."