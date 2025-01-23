'You Just Lost a Fan!': Singer Gavin DeGraw Roasted After He Performed at Donald Trump's Inauguration

DeGraw concluded with a message seemingly directed at anyone who may criticize his support of the sitting president, telling followers, “Don’t tread on me.”

Unsurprisingly, many of his devout fans were not thrilled to see him aligning with Trump and the current Republican Party. “I’m at a loss for words,” one former supporter wrote on social media platform X. “You just lost a fan, but even worse, you just lost my respect.”

Many posted how disappointed they were with his choice, with one fan claiming she’s played his music “daily” for at least 10 years but will “never again” do so.

On Instagram, followers had similar sentiments to share.