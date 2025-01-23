or
'You Just Lost a Fan!': Singer Gavin DeGraw Roasted After He Performed at Donald Trump's Inauguration

Photo of Gavin DeGraw
Source: @gavindegraw/Instagram

Gavin DeGraw was roasted after performing at Donald Trump's inauguration.

By:

Jan. 23 2025, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

Singer Gavin DeGraw publicly posted his support for President Donald Trump after performing at the inauguration, and it’s safe to say fans are less than happy about it.

Photo of Gavin DeGraw
Source: @gavindegraw/Instagram

Fans expressed their disappointment with Gavin DeGraw aligning himself with Donald Trump.

On all his social media platforms he’s a member of, DeGraw shared he was “proud to support free speech, healthy food, and ending ‘forever wars.’” The "Chariot" hitman went on to say it was “nice to have a businessman running the largest economy in the world again.” He added he loves “a good party” and suggested they have the next one “on Mars.” DeGraw made sure to tag Trump, as well as use hashtags for Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson.

Photo of Gavin DeGraw
Source: @gavindegraw/Instagram

Gavin DeGraw said it was 'nice' to have a businessman running the country again.

DeGraw concluded with a message seemingly directed at anyone who may criticize his support of the sitting president, telling followers, “Don’t tread on me.”

Unsurprisingly, many of his devout fans were not thrilled to see him aligning with Trump and the current Republican Party. “I’m at a loss for words,” one former supporter wrote on social media platform X. “You just lost a fan, but even worse, you just lost my respect.”

Many posted how disappointed they were with his choice, with one fan claiming she’s played his music “daily” for at least 10 years but will “never again” do so.

On Instagram, followers had similar sentiments to share.

Photo of Gavin DeGraw
Source: @gavindegraw/Instagram

Gavin DeGraw told Donald Trump the next party should be 'on Mars.'

One user mocked DeGraw’s famous song “I Don’t Wanna Be,” claiming they “don’t wanna be a follower anymore.”

Another former fan reflected on how the singer used to cover Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” asking DeGraw how he thinks Cooke would feel about this. “I’m disappointed and heartbroken that you hold and celebrate these beliefs,” they added.

While there were many critics, some people had opposing views, celebrating DeGraw for his bold choice and support of the new regime. One user noted this made her “proud and happy,” while another told him they were “proud of him” and he should “tune out the noise.”

Photo of Gavin DeGraw
Source: @gavindegraw/Instagram

Gavin DeGraw isn't the only celebrity facing backlash for aligning with Donald Trump.

DeGraw isn’t the only celebrity facing criticism for his support of Trump. Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, recently shared how “happy” she is to have Trump back as the commander-in-chief again.

“I'm just so happy that he's back in office,” she said on her Instagram Story. “I feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and we're currently in it. We're getting there. America's, like, gonna thrive again.”

As OK! reported, the country singer’s wife received mix reactions for her post.

“There is nothing to brag about these sickening criminal rapist,” one commenter stated. “Americans have lost their morals and faith, and start worshiping a convicted felon serial rapist.”

Another called her an “uneducated wealthy wife of a singer.”

