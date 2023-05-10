Karine Jean-Pierre Faces Backlash After Claiming Joe Biden Has Been 'Closely Consulting' With Kamala Harris Over Border Issues: 'That's What We're Afraid of'

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed by critics after appearing to sidestep direct questions regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' absence during a Tuesday, March 9, press conference as the upcoming end to a pandemic-era border policy draws closer.

Title 42, which was invoked by the Trump Administration, allowed authorities to quickly remove migrants who had crossed or were attempting to cross the U.S. borders and send them back in order to help inhibit the spread of Covid-19. It is set to end on Thursday, May 11, which has led to concerns that there will be an immediate increase in illegal immigration.