Karine Jean-Pierre Faces Backlash After Claiming Joe Biden Has Been 'Closely Consulting' With Kamala Harris Over Border Issues: 'That's What We're Afraid of'
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed by critics after appearing to sidestep direct questions regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' absence during a Tuesday, March 9, press conference as the upcoming end to a pandemic-era border policy draws closer.
Title 42, which was invoked by the Trump Administration, allowed authorities to quickly remove migrants who had crossed or were attempting to cross the U.S. borders and send them back in order to help inhibit the spread of Covid-19. It is set to end on Thursday, May 11, which has led to concerns that there will be an immediate increase in illegal immigration.
One journalist pointed out that Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Australia and Japan very soon, asking Jean-Pierre if VP Harris should have been present at the press conference "since she'll be here in the country while the president is away."
"So the president has been closely consulting with the vice president on this," the press secretary said. "They have had several conversations on this issue. And so, again, when it comes to issues that matter to the American people, they're very much partners."
"That’s what we’re afraid of," Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley captioned a video clip of Jean-Pierre's answer regarding Biden and Harris' talks.
Other critics also swiftly took to Twitter to express their opinions on the controversial exchange.
"Oh well that just makes me feel so much better," a second person sarcastically noted, followed by a third who added, "So we should have faith in 2 people who refuse to actually go to the border or listen to CBP. Got it."
Others claimed the Biden Administration's border policies have been a "massive failure," while another poked fun at the 80-year-old POTUS' alleged memory issues, quipping: "Yeah but does he remember what was said?"
This is far from the first time Jean-Pierre has come under fire, from being accused of trying to "protect" Biden and Harris from the press to being roasted for her inability to answer certain questions.
"How does she still have this job?" a Twitter user asked earlier this month. "These people think we’re stupid," another replied.
