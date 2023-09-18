Kamala Harris Has 'Utterly Failed the Country,' Fumes Fox Star: She's 'Incoherent as They Come'
Kamala Harris may be in the White House, but according to columnist Joe Concha, it might be tough for her to receive votes again ahead of the 2024 election.
"She was doing so poorly she had to drop out in 2019 before the vote was cast. This CBS YouGov poll that just came out shows most Democratic voters aren't juiced about Harris being Joe Biden's running mate again — just 30 percent of registered Democrat voters say they are enthusiastic about a Biden-Harris ticket," he said on Fox News. "She has utterly failed the country, the U.S.-Mexico border, her speeches at times are awkward and incoherent as they come — it's all foam and no beer. Her favorability rating overall is 32 percent. Overall, she is polling around 40 percent to make her average not great at all for a vice president."
He added, "I don't know what else they can do with her. Maybe she can go down to the border if there are any colleges down there. The more people see Kamala Harris, the more they simply do not like her. She has an authenticity problem. We just talked about the speeches, and on job performance, she was given one major job, and she ignores that job now. We've seen millions upon millions of people come across the US-Southern border. This is a national security crisis she is responsible for and yet she doesn't talk about that very much, does she?"
This is hardly the first time Harris has been criticized for her leadership style.
As OK! previously reported, Nancy Pelosi couldn't confirm whether she thinks Harris is doing a great job or not.
"Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?" Anderson Cooper asked the former House Majority Leader.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He thinks so, and that's what matters," she replied, to which he said, ""Do you think so?"
But Pelosi still couldn't give a straight answer, as she stated: "And by the way, she's very politically astute. I don't think people give her enough credit. She's, of course, values-based, consistent with the president's values and the rest."