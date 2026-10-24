Gavin Newsom Speaks Out About Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle's Resignation Following Scandal: 'It's Unfortunate'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
California Governor Gavin Newsom has largely avoided publicly discussing his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, but he recently broke his silence on her controversial resignation as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid reports of a credit card scandal.
“I haven’t talked to her in a while,” he revealed in an interview. “I just wish her the best, and I don’t have much, honestly, much more to say on it. It’s unfortunate.”
'Honey, Please, I Need for You to Get This Done for Me Today'
Guilfoyle and Newsom were married in 2001 but divorced in 2006.
Guilfoyle was asked to resign by President Donald Trump after text messages came to light in which she allegedly asked wealthy Republican donor Eric Deters to pay her $100,000 American Express bill.
“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she allegedly wrote. “Honey, please, I need for you to get this done for me today.”
'We're Not Happy'
Deters, who did not pay the bill, claimed she offered access to Trump insiders in exchange. Guilfoyle’s career didn’t last long once the texts were exposed.
“We’re looking at it, yeah,” Trump said at the time. “We’re not happy.”
Notably, the resignation was the only piece of actual news to be announced during Katie Zacharia’s five days as White House press secretary. Zacharia herself was fired after publicly flubbing the press conference where the announcement took place.
- Donald Trump Jr. and Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Haven't Spoken Since 2024 Split
- Gavin Newsom Admits He 'Gave Only a Little of Myself' to Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle as He Recalls Their Marital Demise
- Gavin Newsom's Sister Hilary Shades His Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle in California Governor's New Memoir: 'Her Need for Attention Could Not Be Met'
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'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'
Newsom arguably displayed more class than another almost-family-member of Guilfoyle’s. Trump snubbed her harshly when asked about their relationship. “She wasn’t a member of my family,” Trump declared. “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”
Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. for four years, but they broke up in December 2024. Donald nominated her for the ambassadorship, so the brush-off was either an insult or another manifestation of the president’s widely rumored cognitive decline.
The drama may continue in Kimberly's life. She and Don Jr. are said not to be on speaking terms — and administration insiders fret that she may have a “burn book” of damaging information about her rivals.
'[I] Only Gave a Little of Myself'
In his memoir, Gavin blamed politics and emotional distance for the ending of the marriage, and stated he “only gave a little of myself” to her.
“She was on a career path that would take her to Fox News and into circles of right-wing politics that could not have contrasted more with the world in which we were raised,” he wrote. “The distance between Kimberly and me became a breach, and the breach widened into a chasm that could not be repaired."