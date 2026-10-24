Gavin Newsom Speaks Out About Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle's Resignation Following Scandal: 'It's Unfortunate'

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California Governor Gavin Newsom has largely avoided publicly discussing his ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, but he recently broke his silence on her controversial resignation as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid reports of a credit card scandal. “I haven’t talked to her in a while,” he revealed in an interview. “I just wish her the best, and I don’t have much, honestly, much more to say on it. It’s unfortunate.”

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'Honey, Please, I Need for You to Get This Done for Me Today'

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2001 to 2006.

Guilfoyle and Newsom were married in 2001 but divorced in 2006. Guilfoyle was asked to resign by President Donald Trump after text messages came to light in which she allegedly asked wealthy Republican donor Eric Deters to pay her $100,000 American Express bill. “It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she allegedly wrote. “Honey, please, I need for you to get this done for me today.”

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'We're Not Happy'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and J.D. Vance were on better terms in 2024.

Deters, who did not pay the bill, claimed she offered access to Trump insiders in exchange. Guilfoyle’s career didn’t last long once the texts were exposed. “We’re looking at it, yeah,” Trump said at the time. “We’re not happy.” Notably, the resignation was the only piece of actual news to be announced during Katie Zacharia’s five days as White House press secretary. Zacharia herself was fired after publicly flubbing the press conference where the announcement took place.

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'She Wasn't a Member of My Family'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. when she spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024, but Donald Trump doesn't seem to remember.

Newsom arguably displayed more class than another almost-family-member of Guilfoyle’s. Trump snubbed her harshly when asked about their relationship. “She wasn’t a member of my family,” Trump declared. “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.” Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. for four years, but they broke up in December 2024. Donald nominated her for the ambassadorship, so the brush-off was either an insult or another manifestation of the president’s widely rumored cognitive decline. The drama may continue in Kimberly's life. She and Don Jr. are said not to be on speaking terms — and administration insiders fret that she may have a “burn book” of damaging information about her rivals.

'[I] Only Gave a Little of Myself'

Source: MEGA The former flames split in 2006.