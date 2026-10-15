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Donald Trump Jr. and Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Haven't Spoken Since 2024 Split

Image of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle and ex Donald Trump Jr. haven't spoken in quite some time.

Oct. 15 2026, Updated 12:05 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have had zero contact since calling off their engagement in 2024, sources close to the former couple claimed. The revelations emerge alongside a rapid succession of scandalous shifts for Guilfoyle within the Trump inner circle.

Despite the initial public framing of a "friendly split" during the 2024 election campaign, insiders said the two are not on speaking terms.

Trump Jr., 48, has entirely moved on, marrying Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, 39, in May.

Guilfoyle, ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, joked about finding a new husband in Greece when she first arrived in the country for her diplomatic post.

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Inside Her Scandals

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Image of Scandal-plagued Kimberly Guilfoyle was entrenched in the Trump family as Donald Trump Jr.'s longtime girlfriend.
Source: MEGA

Scandal-plagued Kimberly Guilfoyle was entrenched in the Trump family as Donald Trump Jr.'s longtime girlfriend.

Friends and insiders noted that Guilfoyle was fascinated by Greece's glamorous history — specifically citing Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

The silence between the former couple aligns with broader political fallout and distance from the Trump administration.

Guilfoyle has faced widespread scorn and professional setbacks after leaving her diplomatic role, following reports about shady financial arrangements and illicit donor communications during her confirmation process.

The final blow came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle allegedly solicited $100,000 from Republican donor Eric Deters.

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When Did She Resign?

Image of Guilfoyle was forced to resign as US Ambassador to Greece after explosive claims emeged of her pay for play demands.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle was forced to resign as US Ambassador to Greece after explosive claims emerged of her pay for play demands.

Text messages appeared to show her asking Deters to pay off her American Express credit card balance just before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, implicitly promising political access to senior administration officials in exchange.

Guilfoyle also faced intense scrutiny after claims that she told Greece's energy minister Washington could topple any government that failed to toe the line.

This caused widespread outrage and a stormy debate within the Greek parliament.

The 57-year-old former Fox News fixture officially resigned as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece on October 13 after a direct request from the White House to step down.

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Donald Trump Snubs Kimberly Guilfoyle

Image of In the wake of the scandal, Donald Trump distanced himself from his son's former fiancee, saying merely that 'she dated' him.
Source: MEGA

In the wake of the scandal, Donald Trump distanced himself from his son's former fiancée, saying merely that 'she dated' him.

President Donald Trump publicly distanced himself from the mom-of-two, characterizing their relationship as a past chapter.

When reporters noted that she was almost a member of the family, the POTUS explicitly stated on Tuesday, "No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago, but she wasn't."

Sources said Kimberly has very few allies left within the active administration.

Image of Guilfoyle defended herself and said she remains loyal to the president but is allegedly on hunt for a new husband in Europe.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle defended herself and said she remains loyal to the president.

Kimberly formally submitted her resignation hours after the White House announcement. In a lengthy post on X, she called the role in Athens "the honor of my life" but strongly pushed back against the reports, calling the allegations "false" and stating she intends to "vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity."

Her attorneys have fiercely disputed the authenticity of the text messages to the donor, claiming they were AI-generated or represented legitimate speech and consulting fees owed to her before her diplomatic appointment.

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