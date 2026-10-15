Donald Trump Jr. and Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Haven't Spoken Since 2024 Split
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 12:05 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have had zero contact since calling off their engagement in 2024, sources close to the former couple claimed. The revelations emerge alongside a rapid succession of scandalous shifts for Guilfoyle within the Trump inner circle.
Despite the initial public framing of a "friendly split" during the 2024 election campaign, insiders said the two are not on speaking terms.
Trump Jr., 48, has entirely moved on, marrying Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, 39, in May.
Guilfoyle, ex-wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, joked about finding a new husband in Greece when she first arrived in the country for her diplomatic post.
Inside Her Scandals
Friends and insiders noted that Guilfoyle was fascinated by Greece's glamorous history — specifically citing Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.
The silence between the former couple aligns with broader political fallout and distance from the Trump administration.
Guilfoyle has faced widespread scorn and professional setbacks after leaving her diplomatic role, following reports about shady financial arrangements and illicit donor communications during her confirmation process.
The final blow came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle allegedly solicited $100,000 from Republican donor Eric Deters.
When Did She Resign?
Text messages appeared to show her asking Deters to pay off her American Express credit card balance just before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, implicitly promising political access to senior administration officials in exchange.
Guilfoyle also faced intense scrutiny after claims that she told Greece's energy minister Washington could topple any government that failed to toe the line.
This caused widespread outrage and a stormy debate within the Greek parliament.
The 57-year-old former Fox News fixture officially resigned as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece on October 13 after a direct request from the White House to step down.
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Genuine' But 'Ran Its Course' Before Bettina Anderson Romance: Source
- Donald Trump Jr. Called Out by Fans for Displaying Photo of Ex-Fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle During Livestream
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Been 'Totally Iced Out' From the Trump Family Since Split From Don Jr., Insiders Spill: 'It Hurts'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Snubs Kimberly Guilfoyle
President Donald Trump publicly distanced himself from the mom-of-two, characterizing their relationship as a past chapter.
When reporters noted that she was almost a member of the family, the POTUS explicitly stated on Tuesday, "No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago, but she wasn't."
Sources said Kimberly has very few allies left within the active administration.
Kimberly formally submitted her resignation hours after the White House announcement. In a lengthy post on X, she called the role in Athens "the honor of my life" but strongly pushed back against the reports, calling the allegations "false" and stating she intends to "vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity."
Her attorneys have fiercely disputed the authenticity of the text messages to the donor, claiming they were AI-generated or represented legitimate speech and consulting fees owed to her before her diplomatic appointment.