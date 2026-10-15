Donald Trump Jr. and Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Haven't Spoken Since 2024 Split

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Inside Her Scandals

Source: MEGA Scandal-plagued Kimberly Guilfoyle was entrenched in the Trump family as Donald Trump Jr.'s longtime girlfriend.

Friends and insiders noted that Guilfoyle was fascinated by Greece's glamorous history — specifically citing Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who married Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. The silence between the former couple aligns with broader political fallout and distance from the Trump administration. Guilfoyle has faced widespread scorn and professional setbacks after leaving her diplomatic role, following reports about shady financial arrangements and illicit donor communications during her confirmation process. The final blow came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle allegedly solicited $100,000 from Republican donor Eric Deters.

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When Did She Resign?

Source: MEGA Guilfoyle was forced to resign as US Ambassador to Greece after explosive claims emerged of her pay for play demands.

Text messages appeared to show her asking Deters to pay off her American Express credit card balance just before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing, implicitly promising political access to senior administration officials in exchange. Guilfoyle also faced intense scrutiny after claims that she told Greece's energy minister Washington could topple any government that failed to toe the line. This caused widespread outrage and a stormy debate within the Greek parliament. The 57-year-old former Fox News fixture officially resigned as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece on October 13 after a direct request from the White House to step down.

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Donald Trump Snubs Kimberly Guilfoyle

Source: MEGA In the wake of the scandal, Donald Trump distanced himself from his son's former fiancée, saying merely that 'she dated' him.

President Donald Trump publicly distanced himself from the mom-of-two, characterizing their relationship as a past chapter. When reporters noted that she was almost a member of the family, the POTUS explicitly stated on Tuesday, "No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago, but she wasn't." Sources said Kimberly has very few allies left within the active administration.

Source: MEGA Guilfoyle defended herself and said she remains loyal to the president.