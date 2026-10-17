Kimberly Guilfoyle's Greek Scandal Ends With a Brutal Trump Brush-Off

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Kimberly Guilfoyle entered President Donald Trump’s second administration as one of its most recognizable ambassadors. She is leaving with the president publicly minimizing their relationship and declaring, “She wasn’t a member of my family.” Guilfoyle resigned October 13 as U.S. ambassador to Greece after the White House asked her to step down amid damaging reports about her financial dealings, treatment of embassy employees and relationships with business interests.

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Donald Trump Cuts Ties With His Son’s Former Fiancée

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle resigned as U.S. ambassador to Greece on October 13 after the White House asked her to step down.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” press secretary Katie Zacharia said. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.” Trump said Guilfoyle “was doing a good job” but added, “We didn’t like what we were reading.” Asked about the woman who was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. for four years, the president responded, “She wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.” Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. publicly split in December 2024, the same month Trump nominated her for the ambassadorship. Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson in May.

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A $100,000 Request Draws Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Eric Deters alleged that Kimberly Guilfoyle offered to help him gain access to senior administration officials if he sent the money.

Republican donor Eric Deters said Guilfoyle asked him to wire $100,000 directly to American Express shortly before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing. Messages Deters provided to The New York Times showed Guilfoyle promising to be his “ride or die in Trump world” if he sent the money. The Wall Street Journal reported that she offered to help him gain access to senior administration officials. Deters said he never paid.

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Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, disputed the authenticity of the messages and said she had been owed money for political travel and speaking engagements.

Guilfoyle’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, disputed the messages’ authenticity and said she was owed money for traveling to and speaking at political events before her nomination. Other reports alleged that Guilfoyle promoted a Greek company’s interests, brought its lobbyist into private diplomatic meetings and mistreated embassy employees. Binnall said any implication of wrongdoing was “unsupported.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle Denies ‘False Accusations’

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle denied the accusations on social media and pledged to defend her reputation and continue supporting Donald Trump’s political movement.