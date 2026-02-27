or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump's Messy Hairdo: 'You Need Some of My Hair Gel!'

Photo of Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom was comedically concerned for Donald Trump after his hair was messed up during the SOTU.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump's appearance, specifically targeting his hair as he entered the House chamber.

As the 79-year-old POTUS walked in, Newsom posted a live reaction on X expressing "theatrical revulsion" at the 79-year-old president's wispy hairstyle.

"Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!!" the Democratic politician quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Gavin Newsom took to X to jab Donald Trump's wispy State of the Union hair.
Source: @GavinNewsom/X

Gavin Newsom took to X to jab Donald Trump's wispy State of the Union hair.

The dig quickly went viral, with Newsom continuing to post counterpoints and critiques of Trump's economic claims throughout the record-breaking, ratings-failure of a 108-minute speech.

The White House responded to the jab by shifting the focus to recent controversies surrounding the governor.

A spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Newsom should “shut his filthy mouth" and instead apologize for recent remarks that some conservatives labeled as racist.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Fired Back With Dig at Gavin Newsom's Own Appearance

Image of The White House said 'many people' have 'serious questions' about Gavin Newsom's appearance instead.
Source: MEGA

The White House said 'many people' have 'serious questions' about Gavin Newsom's appearance instead.

The White House further suggested Newsom should be "more concerned about his own appearance," claiming many people have "serious questions" about it.

This incident is part of a deliberate "fight fire with fire" strategy Newsom has adopted to confront Trump directly.

Newsom's press office often uses all-caps posts and bombastic branding — mimicking Trump's own signature style — to highlight what they call the "absurdity" of the president's behavior.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom Is One of Donald Trump's Most Popular Trolls

Image of Gavin Newsom continued to troll the POTUS throughout the SOTU address.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom continued to troll the POTUS throughout the SOTU address.

During the same SOTU address, Newsom’s team shared an edited graphic labeling Trump’s Cabinet as "The Epstein Cabinet.”

Newsom, widely considered a leading frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, has previously trolled Trump over his hand bruising and a Time magazine cover where Trump’s hair appeared to be edited out.

The feisty governor used a Fox News clip to troll Trump’s reading ability after host Jesse Watters criticized Newsom’s own struggles with dyslexia.

In his new memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, Newsom claims Trump once insulted his son-in-law Jared Kushner to his face when he expressed regret that his daughter Ivanka didn't end up with NFL star Tom Brady.

Gavin Newsom Has Been 'Trump-Proofing' California

Image of President Donald Trump has called Gov. Gavin Newsom 'a good guy' in the past.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump has called Gov. Gavin Newsom 'a good guy' in the past.

Newsom has consistently sought to shield California from the Trump administration's agenda through a strategy he calls "Trump-proofing.”

The 58-year-old governor sued the administration in June 2025 to block the "illegal takeover" and federalization of the California National Guard during protests in Los Angeles.

He recently signed a clean energy deal with the U.K., which the president derided as "inappropriate.”

During a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the commander-in-chief surprised audiences by calling Newsom a "good guy" and stating they "used to get along so great" during his first term.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.