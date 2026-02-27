NEWS Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump's Messy Hairdo: 'You Need Some of My Hair Gel!' Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom was comedically concerned for Donald Trump after his hair was messed up during the SOTU. Lesley Abravanel Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

During the State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump's appearance, specifically targeting his hair as he entered the House chamber. As the 79-year-old POTUS walked in, Newsom posted a live reaction on X expressing "theatrical revulsion" at the 79-year-old president's wispy hairstyle. "Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!!" the Democratic politician quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @GavinNewsom/X Gavin Newsom took to X to jab Donald Trump's wispy State of the Union hair.

The dig quickly went viral, with Newsom continuing to post counterpoints and critiques of Trump's economic claims throughout the record-breaking, ratings-failure of a 108-minute speech. The White House responded to the jab by shifting the focus to recent controversies surrounding the governor. A spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Newsom should “shut his filthy mouth" and instead apologize for recent remarks that some conservatives labeled as racist.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Fired Back With Dig at Gavin Newsom's Own Appearance

Source: MEGA The White House said 'many people' have 'serious questions' about Gavin Newsom's appearance instead.

The White House further suggested Newsom should be "more concerned about his own appearance," claiming many people have "serious questions" about it. This incident is part of a deliberate "fight fire with fire" strategy Newsom has adopted to confront Trump directly. Newsom's press office often uses all-caps posts and bombastic branding — mimicking Trump's own signature style — to highlight what they call the "absurdity" of the president's behavior.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom Is One of Donald Trump's Most Popular Trolls

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom continued to troll the POTUS throughout the SOTU address.

During the same SOTU address, Newsom’s team shared an edited graphic labeling Trump’s Cabinet as "The Epstein Cabinet.” Newsom, widely considered a leading frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, has previously trolled Trump over his hand bruising and a Time magazine cover where Trump’s hair appeared to be edited out. The feisty governor used a Fox News clip to troll Trump’s reading ability after host Jesse Watters criticized Newsom’s own struggles with dyslexia. In his new memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, Newsom claims Trump once insulted his son-in-law Jared Kushner to his face when he expressed regret that his daughter Ivanka didn't end up with NFL star Tom Brady.

Gavin Newsom Has Been 'Trump-Proofing' California

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump has called Gov. Gavin Newsom 'a good guy' in the past.