Gayle King Emotional Over Savannah Guthrie's Mother's Disappearance
March 30 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Gayle King expressed deep emotion while reporting on the troubling case of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
During the Thursday, February 5, episode of CBS Mornings, Gayle opened the show with a heartfelt message, urging viewers to keep Savannah and her family in their thoughts.
“Like you, we’re all waking up this morning with very heavy hearts — praying for our friend and our colleague, Savannah Guthrie,” Gayle stated, seated with cohosts Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz. The gravity of the situation was evident as Gayle described the emotional turmoil faced by the Guthrie family.
The 84-year-old mother was reported missing after she failed to attend church on the morning of February 1. The last confirmed sighting was the night before, after a family dinner. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that Nancy’s home was being treated as a crime scene, indicating that she may have been abducted while sleeping.
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Gayle referred to the situation as “an unimaginable situation for the Guthrie family,” and she was visibly moved as she spoke about Savannah’s emotional video plea.
“Savannah just got to me where she says ‘mommy,’” Gayle shared. “To hear a grown woman say, ‘Mommy, we’re all looking for you.’ Everybody’s looking for her.”
In their video, Savannah and her siblings Annie and Camron made a heartfelt appeal for information about their mother’s whereabouts.
The Today show host emphasized her mother’s fragile health, stating, “Our mom is our heart, and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile.” The family also referenced an unverified ransom letter demanding payment in Bitcoin for Nancy’s return.
Throughout the broadcast, Gayle expressed solidarity with the Guthrie family, noting the close bond Savannah shares with her mother.
“We all know how close she was to her mother,” Gayle remarked.
She reflected on the struggles the family faces as they attempt to make sense of the situation.
“We’re trying to make sense of something that makes no sense,” she stated.