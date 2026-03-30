or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gayle King
OK LogoNEWS

Gayle King Emotional Over Savannah Guthrie's Mother's Disappearance

split photo of Gayle King, Nancy & Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Gayle King reacted emotionally on 'CBS Mornings' as Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing.

Profile Image

March 30 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King expressed deep emotion while reporting on the troubling case of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

During the Thursday, February 5, episode of CBS Mornings, Gayle opened the show with a heartfelt message, urging viewers to keep Savannah and her family in their thoughts.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Gayle King became emotional discussing Savannah Guthrie’s mother.
Source: CBS

Gayle King became emotional discussing Savannah Guthrie’s mother.

Article continues below advertisement

“Like you, we’re all waking up this morning with very heavy hearts — praying for our friend and our colleague, Savannah Guthrie,” Gayle stated, seated with cohosts Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz. The gravity of the situation was evident as Gayle described the emotional turmoil faced by the Guthrie family.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after missing church.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after missing church.

Article continues below advertisement

The 84-year-old mother was reported missing after she failed to attend church on the morning of February 1. The last confirmed sighting was the night before, after a family dinner. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that Nancy’s home was being treated as a crime scene, indicating that she may have been abducted while sleeping.

MORE ON:
Gayle King

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Gayle King said the situation is 'unimaginable.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Gayle King said the situation is 'unimaginable.'

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle referred to the situation as “an unimaginable situation for the Guthrie family,” and she was visibly moved as she spoke about Savannah’s emotional video plea.

“Savannah just got to me where she says ‘mommy,’” Gayle shared. “To hear a grown woman say, ‘Mommy, we’re all looking for you.’ Everybody’s looking for her.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional plea for her mother.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional plea for her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

In their video, Savannah and her siblings Annie and Camron made a heartfelt appeal for information about their mother’s whereabouts.

The Today show host emphasized her mother’s fragile health, stating, “Our mom is our heart, and our home. She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile.” The family also referenced an unverified ransom letter demanding payment in Bitcoin for Nancy’s return.

Throughout the broadcast, Gayle expressed solidarity with the Guthrie family, noting the close bond Savannah shares with her mother.

“We all know how close she was to her mother,” Gayle remarked.

She reflected on the struggles the family faces as they attempt to make sense of the situation.

“We’re trying to make sense of something that makes no sense,” she stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.