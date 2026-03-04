Gayle King's Future at CBS Revealed Amid Network Shake-Up
March 4 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Gayle King is staying put at CBS despite recent rumors she was bidding farewell to the network.
According to a new report, the star signed a new contract with the brand to maintain her position at CBS Mornings, which she began back in 2011. Her contract was set to expire this May.
Gayle King Confirms She's Staying With CBS
"Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated," King, 71, quipped in an official statement as she confirmed the news. "CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at CBS Mornings. As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in."
"There is only one Gayle King. We’re so proud that she’ll continue to call CBS home," expressed Bari Weiss, CBS News' editor-in-chief. "We’re thrilled to have her on in the morning — and equally excited to work with her on new, enterprising projects that bring her talents to new audiences.”
Inside CBS' Shake-Up
The speculation about King potentially walking came amid a company-wide shake-up, which included the hiring of Weiss in October 2025.
That December, the TV personality admitted she was expecting "changes" within the brand.
"I hear one thing in the building and one thing outside of the building. I’ll be reading one thing, and I’m like, 'that’s not true,'" she spilled in an interview at the time. "I’ve decided I’m going to stay out of the drama — and there is some drama."
Other rumors claimed she was on the brink of being axed due to lower ratings, with some believing her content had become too "woke."
Why Did Paramount Pay Donald Trump?
Drama with CBS ensued in 2024 when Donald Trump sued 60 Minutes for editing an interview with Kamala Harris that aired prior to the presidential election.
In the end, Paramount forked over $16 million, with many believing the payment was made to seal the deal for Skydance to buy the company, which went official last year.
It was around the same time that Stephen Colbert announced his late-night show would be ending in 2026 — a move many thought was political since the comedian often criticizes the president.
In addition, Anderson Cooper revealed in February that he was leaving 60 Minutes.
Weiss also sparked backlash when she scrapped a segment about controversial deportations to El Salvador without warning.
The segment's correspondent, Sharyn Alfonsi, ridiculed the decision, stating, "Government silence is a statement, not a VETO. If the administration's refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a 'kill switch'' for any reporting they find inconvenient."