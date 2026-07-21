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Geena Davis Recalls Brutal Hollywood Rejection Before Becoming an Oscar Winner: 'You're Not Attractive Enough'

Photo of Geena Davis
Source: MEGA

Geena Davis revealed she was told she wasn't attractive enough for the lead role in 'Fletch.'

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July 21 2026, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET

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Geena Davis opened up about her early struggle auditioning for the 1985 comedy Fletch before making it big in Hollywood.

"I originally auditioned for the lead female character. I'm pretty sure they said, 'You're not attractive enough to play that part,'" Davis recalled on the July 20 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast.

The Oscar-winning actress added that she was wearing her "hair all curly and weird."

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Geena Davis Landed a Different Role in 'Fletch'

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Image of Geena Davis accepted a smaller role in 'Fletch' after missing out on the film's lead character.
Source: @Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube

Geena Davis accepted a smaller role in 'Fletch' after missing out on the film's lead character.

Instead of casting her as leading lady Gail Stanwyk - a role that ultimately went to Dana Wheeler-Nicholson - the production team created another opportunity for Davis.

“‘We think you’re so funny,’” they told her. “‘We want you in the movie.’”

However, Davis was offered a much smaller role, but she had fun.

She recalled, "So they said, ‘Oh, but there’s this part of the morgue chief, whose name is Larry, but we’ll change it to a female for you.'"

She added, "And I said, 'But I still want to be Larry.'"

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Geena Davis Said Chevy Chase Was Fun and Funny on the 'Fletch' Set

Image of Geena Davis praised Chevy Chase and said he was fun to work with on the set of 'Fletch.'
Source: MEGA

Geena Davis praised Chevy Chase and said he was fun to work with on the set of 'Fletch.'

During the interview, Shepard admitted he had always loved the film and said the unusual character name helped make Davis' performance stand out.

"It made it very memorable that you were Larry," Shepard said.

Shepard also asked whether Chevy Chase lived up to his reputation for being difficult on set during the 1980s.

Davis quickly dismissed the suggestion.

"No, he wasn't. Not at all," she said. "He might have really enjoyed that movie or something because he seemed fun and funny and chill and great. He seemed great."

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Geena Davis Went on to Become an Oscar Winner

Image of Geena Davis built momentum after 'Fletch' before starring alongside Jeff Goldblum in 'The Fly.'
Source: @Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube

Geena Davis built momentum after 'Fletch' before starring alongside Jeff Goldblum in 'The Fly.'

Although Fletch did not make Davis a leading star, it became another stepping stone in a career that soon took off.

Before appearing in the comedy, she had already built early acting credits with the film Tootsie and television series, including Family Ties, Knight Rider, and the sitcom Sara.

Just one year after Fletch, Davis starred opposite Jeff Goldblum in David Cronenberg's The Fly in 1986, helping establish herself as a leading actress.

Image of Geena Davis became an Oscar winner before building an iconic career with 'Thelma & Louise.'
Source: @Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube

Geena Davis became an Oscar winner before building an iconic career with 'Thelma & Louise.'

Her biggest breakthrough came in 1988, when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Accidental Tourist.

She later starred in 1991's Thelma & Louise and earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance. In 1992, she also appeared in the beloved sports comedy A League of Their Own.

Beyond acting, Davis became a leading advocate for representation in entertainment. She founded the Geena Davis Institute, a nonprofit organization that promotes equitable representation across film, television, and other forms of media.

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