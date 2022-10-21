Geena Davis Reveals How Dustin Hoffman Helped Her Reject Jack Nicholson's Sexual Advances

Davis held onto Hoffman's words of wisdom throughout the entirety of their time filming the 1982 romantic comedy, but it wasn't until after when she finally encountered a necessary time to use the sassy statement.

"After Tootsie, my modeling agent took me and a couple of other actor-slash-models to Hollywood to meet casting directors. He happened to know Jack Nicholson, and every single night Jack Nicholson had dinner with us," the former Victoria's Secret lingerie model recalled of the Batman actor's sexual advances. "Then one day there was a note under the door that said, 'Please call Jack Nicholson at this number.' I was, like, I can’t believe it!"

"So I said, 'Hello, Mr. Nicholson. This is Geena the model. You called me?' He said, 'Hey, Geena. When is it gonna happen?'" the 66-year-old continued about the past altercation.