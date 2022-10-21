Geena Davis Reveals How Dustin Hoffman Helped Her Reject Jack Nicholson's Sexual Advances
Geena Davis recalled the laughable time she shut down Jack Nicholson’s sexual advances with a little help from her Tootsie costar, Dustin Hoffman.
In a recent interview, the award-winning actress revealed legendary advice from the 85-year-old she swore she would never forget.
Any time a man within the industry was intrigued by the stunning model’s flawless physique, Hoffman told her to politely decline with one specific statement.
“Say, ‘Well, you’re very attractive. I would love to, but it would ruin the sexual tension between us,’” Davis explained of the Meet the Fockers star’s instructions. “And I saved that advice away.”
Davis held onto Hoffman's words of wisdom throughout the entirety of their time filming the 1982 romantic comedy, but it wasn't until after when she finally encountered a necessary time to use the sassy statement.
"After Tootsie, my modeling agent took me and a couple of other actor-slash-models to Hollywood to meet casting directors. He happened to know Jack Nicholson, and every single night Jack Nicholson had dinner with us," the former Victoria's Secret lingerie model recalled of the Batman actor's sexual advances. "Then one day there was a note under the door that said, 'Please call Jack Nicholson at this number.' I was, like, I can’t believe it!"
"So I said, 'Hello, Mr. Nicholson. This is Geena the model. You called me?' He said, 'Hey, Geena. When is it gonna happen?'" the 66-year-old continued about the past altercation.
"I was, like, Oh, no — why didn’t I realize this is what it was going to be about? But it immediately came into my head what to say: 'Uh, Jack, I would love to. You’re very attractive. But I have a feeling we’re going to work together at some point in the future, and I would hate to have ruined the sexual tension between us," revealed the mother-of-three.
Davis then remembered a feeling of satisfaction after she used Hoffman's golden instructions.
"He was, like, 'Oh, man, where’d you get that?' So it worked," the A League of Their Own actress concluded.
The New Yorker interviewed Davis about Nicholson's sexual advances.