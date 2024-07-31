Split Shocker! 'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa Arevalo Call It Quits After 22 Years of Marriage
Cameron Mathison and Vanessa Arevalo have decided to call off their marriage after over two decades together.
On Wednesday, July 31, the General Hospital star and his former lover broke the news in an emotional statement.
"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the parents of son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18, shared.
"We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together," they continued. "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."
The pair concluded, "We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition."
Mathison, 54, and Arevalo, 57, tied the knot on July 27, 2002, after the two sparked a romance in 1999 while modeling in New York City.
Mathison — who has played Drew Cain on General Hospital since 2021 — previously played Ryan Lavery on All My Children from 1998 to 2011. In 2022, Arevalo joined her ex in the spotlight when she guest starred on General Hospital as an executive coach named Mia in three episodes.
While Mathison may be dealing with his divorce, the actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, recently discussed how he is approaching five years of being cancer-free on a podcast.
The star noted how he insisted on an MRI, which led to the discovery of his illness.
- Royal Heartbreak: Prince William and Prince Harry's Uncle Dead at Age 82
- 'The Valley' Star Jax Taylor Enters In-Patient Mental Health Treatment Center Amid Brittany Cartwright Split
- Imprisoned R. Kelly Asks Supreme Court to Overturn 2022 Convictions of Child Pornography and Engaging in S-- With a Minor
“There were certain things that were coming back that didn’t make sense,” he told “S--, Lies, and Spray Tans” host Cheryl Burke on July 22. “And, you know, white blood cell count being one of them and other markers that could potentially be an indicator for cancer. I asked my doctor at the time, I said, listen, you know, I know something’s off, I can feel it, things aren’t functioning the way I’m doing everything right, but I’m not getting the results. And he’s like, ‘no, no, no, you’re fine. Let’s just try this for a while.”
“So, for another two years, I kept going at it and eating well and doing this and doing that and exercises and using all these, you know, hacks and still, and then I’d get another blood test and then the blood numbers were worse. And he was like, all right, yeah, maybe we do need an MRI,” he explained.
After Mathison finally got the MRI, he was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I had a partial nephrectomy, which means part of my right kidney was taken out,” Mathison revealed.
ET reported on the couple's split.