Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 19, Announces She's Cancer-Free in Sweet Video: Watch

Composite photo of Michael Strahan and his daughter Isabella Strahan.
Source: @michaelstrahan/ Isabella Strahan/YouTube
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Congratulations, Isabella Strahan!

On Thursday, July 18, the daughter of Michael Strahan shared a hospital vlog, where she announced she's now cancer-free.

Source: Isabella Strahan/YouTube

After months of chemotherapy, the 19-year-old expressed her gratitude after going through the tough medical process.

“It was great scans, everything was clear. Cancer-free!” she said in the YouTube clip, adding, “Everything is great I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

The offspring of the famous TV host then got teary-eyed as she said, “I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me cause they are all so nice. I feel like I was saddened today knowing I wasn’t going to be going back for a while, cause I love them so much.”

“So that was my last hospital vlog until October. I probably will vlog my move back into college and so many other steps," she concluded.

Source: Isabella Strahan/YouTube

Michael Strahan's daughter was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October.

The great news came about one month after she received her final treatment for a brain tumor.

Elsewhere in the vlog, Isabella displayed getting her chemotherapy port surgically removed at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C. Despite the painful process, the teen was all smiles once it was gone.

"My side hurts a lot. It feels like I got stabbed," she admitted. "I also feel like the tube was going into my heart because my heart started cramping. I don’t know if that’s supposed to happen but, not enjoyable."

Isabella was originally diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare malignant tumor located at the base of her brain back in October.

Over the past few months, she's given fans a glimpse into her cancer battle.

Source: Isabella Strahan/YouTube

Isabella Strahan was undergoing chemotherapy.

Michael Strahan
Back in February, Isabella shared a particularly candid moment after she completed six weeks of radiation and a round of chemo.

"My head hurts, I have ice on my head. I feel like I’m having a heart attack. My heart hurts," the model said while sitting on the couch icing her head. "Everything hurts."

Source: Good Morning America

Isabella Strahan was treated at the Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C.

"My eyes are strained, they hurt to look to the sides. My whole mouth feels like I got one giant root canal of my whole mouth. Every single tooth, just ripped out and not even surgically put back in. My jaw hurts, the bottom of my tongue hurts. It hurts when I gulp water," Isabella detailed.

She then reflected on her radiation treatment, comparing her symptoms after the then-recent chemotherapy.

Source: OK!

"I would prefer radiation now, thinking back on it. And I did not like radiation so… I would say I prefer brain surgery too but that might be extreme. I don’t know, this one’s just the longest journey," she explained.

