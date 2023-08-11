Generous Team Player or Independent Thinker? This Optical Illusion Will Explain
An optical illusion claims that whatever image you see first in this piece of artwork is indicative of your personality.
The image was shared on TikTok by Mia Yilin, though she isn't the one who created it.
In the black and yellow picture, you can see two things: a woman laying down or the face of a man.
According to Yilin, if you saw the woman first, "you are a person of the highest morals. Not only are you kind and forgiving, but you're also generous. You are admired for your positivity and do things with efficiency. You're great at picking up social cues and can be easily influenced by other people's negative behavior."
If you saw the man first, "You are a very secretive person. In fact, you often feel that no one truly understands the real you."
"You like looking at things analytically and logically and don't want to be a people pleaser," she continued. "Instead, you like to carve your own path and make decisions for yourself."
In addition, "what you wish for the most is reassurance that you are loved by others."
Fans found Yilin's descriptions to be spot on, with one person commenting, "Very accurate 😳."
"I saw the man, so 99% true," noted another, with a third writing, "saw the man’s face. And it is true😊."
"Why does she read me like a book every Single. Time," another TikTok user quipped.
The Natural Museum of History has shared a simple explanation as to how optical illusions work.
"What you see and what you think you see are different things. Your senses gather information and send it to your brain. But your brain does not simply receive this information — it creates your perception of the world," their website stated. "This means that sometimes your brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information, or creates an image that isn’t even there."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
That process is a result of evolution. "Survival depends on fast reactions," the description continued. "Your brain has evolved to work quickly to piece together whatever bits and fragments it can get—and to do its best to figure out the rest."