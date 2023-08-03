OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Optical Illusion: You Have Sharp Observation Skills If You Can Find the 3 Pandas Without Sunglasses

optical illusion sharp observation skills find pandas without sunglasses
Source: @thedudolf/Facebook
By:

Aug. 3 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

If you want to assess your observation skills, take a look at this cute image by Gergely Dudás.

In the below artwork, there are dozens of panda bears wearing sunglasses, with some even donning hats, ties and other accessories — but three of the animals don't have sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
optical illusion sharp observation skills find pandas without sunglasses
Source: @thedudolf/Facebook

If you still can't find the three bears without sunglasses after minutes of searching, scroll down to see them.

Article continues below advertisement
optical illusion sharp observation skills find pandas without sunglasses
Source: @thedudolf/Facebook

The artist's Facebook fans enjoyed the brain teaser, with one quipping, "Found the 🐼 🐼 🐼. It took a beary long time. Good one."

"Found 2, lost them found them again, but could not find #3!" noted another. "Looked at resolution and realized I had touched all three! Crazy fun one!💜😎👀🐼."

Article continues below advertisement

"Found them! But my eyes! My eyes!" joked a third, with a fourth commenting, "This was so hard. I found them though! Thank you."

"Found them pretty quickly," declared another, while one boasted, "Spotted all 3 in less than 60 seconds."

MORE ON:
NEWS
Article continues below advertisement

Dudás, who's also known as Dudolf, has released several books with these types of brain teasers. He currently lives in Budapest, Hungary, according to his bio on Harper Collins.

According to Prevagen, a supplement that claims to boost memory, brain teasers like these have a variety of benefits.

First off, they can improve memory, "as they reinforce the connections between brain cells. Brain games require you to remember patterns and shapes, boosting memory. Brain teasers that keep you challenged can increase cognitive function."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Plus, it's been said that they use both sides of the brain.

"Studies show that the right side of the brain is usually more involved in emotions. The left side of the brain tends to be more active in visually-based languages and speech production," their website states. "But when you do brain teasers or games, it works both sides of your brain at the same time."

Puzzles can also help you improve problem-solving skills and concentration.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.