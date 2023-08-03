Optical Illusion: You Have Sharp Observation Skills If You Can Find the 3 Pandas Without Sunglasses
If you want to assess your observation skills, take a look at this cute image by Gergely Dudás.
In the below artwork, there are dozens of panda bears wearing sunglasses, with some even donning hats, ties and other accessories — but three of the animals don't have sunglasses.
If you still can't find the three bears without sunglasses after minutes of searching, scroll down to see them.
The artist's Facebook fans enjoyed the brain teaser, with one quipping, "Found the 🐼 🐼 🐼. It took a beary long time. Good one."
"Found 2, lost them found them again, but could not find #3!" noted another. "Looked at resolution and realized I had touched all three! Crazy fun one!💜😎👀🐼."
"Found them! But my eyes! My eyes!" joked a third, with a fourth commenting, "This was so hard. I found them though! Thank you."
"Found them pretty quickly," declared another, while one boasted, "Spotted all 3 in less than 60 seconds."
Dudás, who's also known as Dudolf, has released several books with these types of brain teasers. He currently lives in Budapest, Hungary, according to his bio on Harper Collins.
According to Prevagen, a supplement that claims to boost memory, brain teasers like these have a variety of benefits.
First off, they can improve memory, "as they reinforce the connections between brain cells. Brain games require you to remember patterns and shapes, boosting memory. Brain teasers that keep you challenged can increase cognitive function."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Plus, it's been said that they use both sides of the brain.
"Studies show that the right side of the brain is usually more involved in emotions. The left side of the brain tends to be more active in visually-based languages and speech production," their website states. "But when you do brain teasers or games, it works both sides of your brain at the same time."
Puzzles can also help you improve problem-solving skills and concentration.