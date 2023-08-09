Do You Stand Your Ground or Are You Afraid of Confrontation? This Optical Illusion Explains
Can a single picture accurately predict your personality type?
In a TikTok posted by Mia Yilin, viewers are asked to look at a green and white picture to see which of two images they're able to make out first.
In the image, which Yilin did not take credit for creating, you can see both the outline of a wolf's face and an outline of their back leg.
If you saw the head of a wolf first, "then determination is your middle name. Once you set your mind on something, there's no stopping you," Yilin shared. "You're never scared to stand your ground and call people out when they treat you wrong."
However, "embracing change and being flexible can be a challenge for you."
If you saw the wolf's leg first, "you're a peacekeeper, always striving for harmony and resolving conflicts," she revealed. "Your communication skills are top notch and you navigate difficult situations with intelligence and composure."
On the other hand, "you shy away from direct confrontation and hate getting involved in unnecessary drama."
People found the explanations to be accurate, with one TikTok user commenting on the post, "How can this be so right."
"The wolf's leg — spot on," said another, with a third noting, "you're always right 🙌."
"This is so accurate😅, I saw the leg," wrote another social media user, while someone else said, "Yeah that’s me 110 %; saw the leg first."
Though the idea of optical illusions are difficult to comprehend, the American Museum of Natural History's website shared a simple explanation.
"What you see and what you think you see are different things. Your senses gather information and send it to your brain. But your brain does not simply receive this information — it creates your perception of the world," their website shared. "This means that sometimes your brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information, or creates an image that isn’t even there."
That process is a result of evolution. "Survival depends on fast reactions," the museum noted. "Your brain has evolved to work quickly to piece together whatever bits and fragments it can get—and to do its best to figure out the rest."