Do You Stand Your Ground or Are You Afraid of Confrontation? This Optical Illusion Explains

In the image, which Yilin did not take credit for creating, you can see both the outline of a wolf's face and an outline of their back leg.

If you saw the head of a wolf first, "then determination is your middle name. Once you set your mind on something, there's no stopping you," Yilin shared. "You're never scared to stand your ground and call people out when they treat you wrong."

However, "embracing change and being flexible can be a challenge for you."