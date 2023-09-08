George and Amal Clooney 'Are More in Love Than Ever' After Almost 9 Years of Marriage: 'They’ve Formed a Real Partnership'

"They are more in love than ever, and they can't picture their lives with anyone else," a source said of the actor and the human rights attorney — who share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. "They've formed a real partnership, taking turns with taking the kids to activities and preparing their [meals]."

George, 62, and Amal, 45, have been spending their summer basking in their marital happiness with their kiddos at their lavish Lake Como home in Italy. "The twins [have loved] their summer. They take boat rides, do water sports, and have a small group of friends they have playdates with," the insider explained.