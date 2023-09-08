George and Amal Clooney 'Are More in Love Than Ever' After Almost 9 Years of Marriage: 'They’ve Formed a Real Partnership'
George and Amal Clooney are continuing to live out their fairy-tale romance.
According to insiders close to the Hollywood power couple, after nine years of wedded bliss, the two are continuing to enjoy every moment with each other and their life together.
"They are more in love than ever, and they can't picture their lives with anyone else," a source said of the actor and the human rights attorney — who share 6-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. "They've formed a real partnership, taking turns with taking the kids to activities and preparing their [meals]."
George, 62, and Amal, 45, have been spending their summer basking in their marital happiness with their kiddos at their lavish Lake Como home in Italy. "The twins [have loved] their summer. They take boat rides, do water sports, and have a small group of friends they have playdates with," the insider explained.
"Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but she and George really tried to do life the 'European way' and take August off work," the source noted of the Casmigos cofounder's break.
Despite taking a breather from his career, George and Amal have not stayed away from the Hollywood scene after the pair attended the Venice Film Festival on August 29. "It's a fun date for them. It's so close to their home, and they love catching up with friends," the source explained.
As OK! previously reported, The Descendants star boasted about his long-lasting romance with the international lawyer last year. "Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last," George quipped in an interview.
"Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for," he gushed. "There's just not a downside to her."
Us Weekly spoke with sources close to the Clooneys.