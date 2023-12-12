George Clooney Reveals Why He's 'Embarrassed' by Wife Amal's Lavish Red Carpet Looks

When asked if the brunette beauty had any creative say in the making of his new movie, George quipped, "I didn't want to say it, but now that you brought it up, she directed the film. The flair, the British flair!"

The power couple share 6-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella — who don't exactly know what their father does for a living. "Yeah, the kids came to visit. They think that all I do is play in the water," he said.

"I did a movie a couple of years ago called The Midnight Sky, and I had to shoot stuff in a tank and they came to visit and I'm in clothes, but I'm in a tank. So whenever I go to work, they think I'm swimming," the proud papa added.