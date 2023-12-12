OK Magazine
George Clooney Reveals Why He's 'Embarrassed' by Wife Amal's Lavish Red Carpet Looks

Source: Mega
Dec. 12 2023

George Clooney knows Amal Clooney is the star of their relationship.

At the premiere of his new film, The Boys in the Boat, on Monday, December 11, the Hollywood hunk, 62, explained why he sometimes feels inadequate when walking the red carpet with the glamorous human rights attorney, 45.

Source: Mega

"She cleans up," George gushed over Amal — whom he married in 2014 — and her chic attire. "I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times."

"My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now," The Descendants star joked. "I did one of those Women in Film things a couple of years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise."

Source: Mega

When asked if the brunette beauty had any creative say in the making of his new movie, George quipped, "I didn't want to say it, but now that you brought it up, she directed the film. The flair, the British flair!"

The power couple share 6-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella — who don't exactly know what their father does for a living. "Yeah, the kids came to visit. They think that all I do is play in the water," he said.

"I did a movie a couple of years ago called The Midnight Sky, and I had to shoot stuff in a tank and they came to visit and I'm in clothes, but I'm in a tank. So whenever I go to work, they think I'm swimming," the proud papa added.

Source: Mega

George has never missed an opportunity to praise Amal and the journey they've been on together. "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," the Ocean's Eleven actor said in a 2020 interview. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

"And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming," he said of the joy of their two kiddos.

Source: Mega

"We never talked about marriage when we were dating," he continued of not knowing how far their relationship would go. "I asked her out of the blue [and it] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.'"

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with George.

