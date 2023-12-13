George Clooney Jokes He'll 'Die' If Wife Amal Cooks for Him: 'A Brilliant Lawyer'
Amal Clooney is not a chef!
While on the red carpet for the premiere of The Boys in the Boat — which George Clooney directed and produced — the Oscar winner joked about his wife’s lack of cooking skills.
“My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer — she’s one of the great advocates of the world; she takes on ISIS and all these things — but I better be doing the cooking, or we will all die,” he told reporters on Monday, December 11, in Los Angeles.
Although the human rights attorney will not be spending time in the kitchen this holiday season, George revealed he’ll be making “a little Christmas turkey” for his family.
The pair stunned at the star-studded event, with Amal, 45, in a bright yellow thin-strapped Versace gown, while the actor sported a black suit and a navy blue dress shirt.
“She cleans up,” the 62-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.
“I’m always embarrassed because I’m wearing something that I’ve worn, like, 1,000 times,” he explained, adding his “entire career has been reduced to a plus one now.”
The Hollywood icon even admitted he recently “had to introduce [himself] as ‘Amal Clooney’s husband.'”
While speaking with Extra, he was asked if the couple’s 6-year-old twins understand how famous their father is, to which he responded, "[They have] no concept at all.”
“At one point the other day, one of the kids at school told our kid that I was famous,” he spilled. “And my son said, ‘Papa, what’s famous?'”
The Fantastic Mr. Fox alum also revealed what Alexander and Ella think he does for a living.
"Yeah, the kids came to visit. They think that all I do is play in the water," he spilled to Entertainment Tonight.
"I did a movie a couple of years ago called The Midnight Sky, and I had to shoot stuff in a tank and they came to visit and I'm in clothes, but I'm in a tank. So whenever I go to work, they think I'm swimming," George noted.
George has never failed to gush over his family during interviews.
"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," The Monuments Men actor said in 2020. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”
"And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all... didn't see coming," he added of his children.
