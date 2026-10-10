George Clooney Speaks Out About Presley Gerber's Death: 'One of the Most Devastating Things That’s Happened to Our Family'

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George and Amal Clooney have been offering support to Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

"I don’t think we’re even in the position of even being able to talk about it. Quite honestly, it's one of the most devastating things that's happened to our family," George told Entertainment Tonight, adding "and their family is just as you can imagine." "It's the worst thing that could ever happen with family," the director continued.

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Rande Gerber and George Clooney Have Been Friends for Decades

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died on September 20.

George — who founded Casamigos Tequila with Rande, 64, in 2013 — has been standing by Cindy, 60, and the businessman's side since Presley's death. The influencer died on September 20 of a suspected overdose while staying at a rehab facility in Santa Monica, Calif. The Ocean's Eleven alum and his wife, Amal, visited Rande and the supermodel at their daughter Kaia Gerber's Los Angeles home just two days after Presley's passing.

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George Clooney Gave Presley Gerber Advice Throughout His Short Life

Source: MEGA George Clooney gave advice to Presley Gerber before he died.

George, Rande and Cindy have been friends for decades, with Kaia, 25, often affectionately calling him “Uncle George.” The ER actor also reportedly gave Presley advice before his tragic death. “George is the nicest guy in the world and would do anything to help Rande’s family,” a source previously said. “Especially after Presley got a DUI (in 2018), George would advise, 'Don’t do that; it’s not smart. Be careful,'” the insider continued. “More recently, George shared loving notes like, ‘I am here for you,’ that kind of stuff.”

Presley Gerber and George Clooney Had a Strong 'Bond'

Source: MEGA Rande Gerber and George Clooney launched their tequila brand in 2013.