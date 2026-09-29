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Presley Gerber's Sober House Knew He Was 'High' Before Admitting Him Prior to His Death: Report

Image of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

New details have emerged about Presley Gerber's final hours before his sudden death at age 27.

Sept. 28 2026, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

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New details are emerging about Presley Gerber's final hours.

The sober living facility where the 27-year-old was staying allegedly knew he was under the influence before agreeing to admit him the evening before his death, multiple sources told a publication.

A member of Gerber's sober team reportedly contacted Resolutions Living ahead of his arrival and specifically asked whether the staff would accept him because he was "high." Staff allegedly told them to bring him anyway.

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Presley Gerber's Sober Team Allegedly Warned the Facility

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Image of A member of Presley's sober team allegedly warned the facility that he was 'high' before staff agreed to admit him.
Source: MEGA

A member of Presley's sober team allegedly warned the facility that he was 'high' before staff agreed to admit him.

The afternoon before Gerber's death, someone from his sober team allegedly called Resolutions Living to discuss bringing him to the facility.

Sources claimed the caller made staff aware that Gerber was already under the influence and asked whether they would still admit him.

According to TMZ, the facility agreed to take Gerber despite allegedly knowing about his condition.

Gerber reportedly arrived shortly after 6 p.m. while still under the influence of an unidentified substance.

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Presley Gerber Was Reportedly Acting Erratically

Image of Presley was reportedly acting erratically after arriving at the sober living facility.
Source: MEGA

Presley was reportedly acting erratically after arriving at the sober living facility.

Gerber's behavior allegedly became concerning after he arrived.

Sources told the publication that the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was acting erratically and making troubling remarks about why he had gotten high.

Nick Matthews, who owns a drug and treatment center but is not identified as being involved in Presley's care, told TMZ that an unlicensed sober living facility that isn't equipped to handle detox generally shouldn't accept someone who is actively using.

Resolutions Living did not respond to a request for comment about the allegations.

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Presley Gerber Was Allegedly Receiving Ketamine

Image of A previous report claimed Presley had been receiving ketamine, though his pending toxicology results have not established what caused his death.
Source: MEGA

A previous report claimed Presley had been receiving ketamine, though his pending toxicology results have not established what caused his death.

The report comes after TMZ previously claimed that people close to Presley believed a doctor had been providing him with ketamine despite allegedly knowing about his history of addiction.

The latest report does not establish what substances Presley was allegedly under the influence of when he entered Resolutions Living, nor does it establish that ketamine contributed to his death.

Presley's official cause of death has also not yet been determined.

Toxicology results remain pending as investigators work to establish what happened during his final hours.

Authorities Reportedly Suspect Presley Gerber Died From an Overdose

Image of Authorities reportedly suspect Presley died from an overdose, but his official cause of death remains undetermined.
Source: MEGA

Authorities reportedly suspect Presley died from an overdose, but his official cause of death remains undetermined.

Presley was found dead at the sober living facility on September 20, just hours after he was admitted.

While toxicology testing has yet to provide an official answer, sources claim Presley died from an overdose.

Presley's death at just 27 years old has devastated his family, including parents Cindy and Rande and younger sister, Kaia Gerber.

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