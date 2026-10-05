Where Was Presley Gerber Living at the Time of His Death at 27? Inside the Rehab Facility Where He Died
Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber was staying at a $7.7 million sober living facility in Santa Monica, Calif., when he died on September 20.
Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by a news outlet confirmed that the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died at the age of 27 following a suspected overdose and cardiac arrest. Dispatch calls to the Santa Monica Police Department later revealed first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Berkeley Street at 9:35 a.m. on September 20 for a reported overdose.
Authorities found Presley dead when they arrived at the address. Santa Monica Police detectives said they were "investigating the death as a suspected overdose" and that there was "no indication of foul play."
An autopsy was completed on September 21, but "the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination."
"Due to the ongoing death investigation, the [deputy medical examiner] cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined," a Department of Medical Examiner statement read.
As the investigation continues, here's everything to know about the sober living home where Presley was staying at the time of his death.
Where Was Presley Gerber Living at the Time of His Death?
Presley was staying at Resolutions Living's $7.7 million luxurious rehabilitation home when he died on September 20.
TMZ reported the late model arrived at the sober living environment shortly after 6 p.m. on September 19 and appeared to be under the influence of Xanax. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times said he checked into the facility "just hours before 10 p.m."
The upscale, three-story sober living home offers a "three-phase recovery program" that "provides the structure and lifeskills development necessary for residents to assume greater levels of independence in a phasic and gradual process," according to its website. The luxury property also features spacious living quarters, a movie theater, gym and a fully stocked kitchen.
According to state records obtained by USA Today, Dr. Reza Nabavi — the owner of the recovery residence — had a professional and legal history that included drug-related arrests and disciplinary issues. Official documents also show he struggled to obtain a psychology license due to his legal troubles.
What Happened After Presley Gerber Checked Into the Sober House?
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A source told Page Six that Presley had been struggling before seeking treatment and "knew he needed help," adding he wanted to be "free" of his addictions.
"He's always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person," the insider continued.
As OK! reported, staff at the facility allegedly knew Presley was under the influence before admitting him. A member of his sober team reportedly contacted Resolutions Living ahead of his arrival and asked whether the sober home would accept the one-time Calvin Klein model despite him being "high."
Staff reportedly agreed, and Presley arrived while still under the influence of an unidentified substance. Sources also claimed he began acting erratically after checking in.
"The sober coach had planned to take Presley to a rehab facility the following Monday but need to put him somewhere over the weekend, so he took him to Resolutions and just left him there," a source said.
Furthermore, one insider claimed Presley received special treatment and was not subjected to the usual safety precautions upon arrival.
"Presley wasn't treated like an ordinary resident," a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack page. "He was famous, his parents were famous, and people were intimidated. Nobody wanted to be the person patting down Cindy Crawford's son."
Days after Presley's death was announced, TMZ released footage of the star filming himself inside the luxury rehabilitation facility the night before his passing. Two sources confirmed the video was recorded on the night of September 19.
Where Was Presley Gerber Found?
According to TMZ, Presley was found in a bedroom inside the Santa Monica sober living home. Sources said his body was discovered near the bed, and the exact position in which he was found was not disclosed.
Per dispatch calls shared by People, Presley suffered from an apparent overdose before going into cardiac arrest.
Presley is survived by his parents, Cindy and Rande, and sister Kaia Gerber.