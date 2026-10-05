Where Was Presley Gerber Living at the Time of His Death at 27? Inside the Rehab Facility Where He Died

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber was staying at a $7.7 million sober living facility in Santa Monica, Calif., when he died on September 20. Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by a news outlet confirmed that the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber died at the age of 27 following a suspected overdose and cardiac arrest. Dispatch calls to the Santa Monica Police Department later revealed first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Berkeley Street at 9:35 a.m. on September 20 for a reported overdose. Authorities found Presley dead when they arrived at the address. Santa Monica Police detectives said they were "investigating the death as a suspected overdose" and that there was "no indication of foul play." An autopsy was completed on September 21, but "the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination." "Due to the ongoing death investigation, the [deputy medical examiner] cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined," a Department of Medical Examiner statement read. As the investigation continues, here's everything to know about the sober living home where Presley was staying at the time of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was Presley Gerber Living at the Time of His Death?

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died on September 20.

Presley was staying at Resolutions Living's $7.7 million luxurious rehabilitation home when he died on September 20. TMZ reported the late model arrived at the sober living environment shortly after 6 p.m. on September 19 and appeared to be under the influence of Xanax. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times said he checked into the facility "just hours before 10 p.m." The upscale, three-story sober living home offers a "three-phase recovery program" that "provides the structure and lifeskills development necessary for residents to assume greater levels of independence in a phasic and gradual process," according to its website. The luxury property also features spacious living quarters, a movie theater, gym and a fully stocked kitchen. According to state records obtained by USA Today, Dr. Reza Nabavi — the owner of the recovery residence — had a professional and legal history that included drug-related arrests and disciplinary issues. Official documents also show he struggled to obtain a psychology license due to his legal troubles.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened After Presley Gerber Checked Into the Sober House?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The model was 27 at the time of his death.

Where Was Presley Gerber Found?

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died from a suspected drug overdose and cardiac arrest.