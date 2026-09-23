NEWS George Clooney Visits Best Pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber After Presley's Sudden Death Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney showed their support for longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as the family mourns Presley Gerber. Taylor Camp Sept. 22 2026, Updated 9:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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George and Amal Clooney Visit the Grieving Family

Source: MEGA The Clooneys visited Kaia Gerber's Los Angeles home just two days after her older brother's sudden death.

George, 65, and Amal, 48, arrived at the home together in a black SUV as they privately supported the Gerber family. Photos obtained by TMZ showed George waiting near the vehicle as Amal stepped out before the pair headed inside. The quiet visit came as Cindy, Rande and Kaia continue mourning Presley's unexpected death.

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George Clooney and Rande Gerber Have Been Friends for Decades

Source: MEGA George Clooney and Rande Gerber's decades-long friendship eventually led them to become business partners with the launch of Casamigos tequila.

George and Rande's close friendship stretches back decades and eventually led to the pals becoming business partners. The pair teamed up with Mike Meldman to launch Casamigos tequila, initially creating the liquor for themselves and their friends before turning it into a major brand. They later sold the company to Diageo in a deal valued at up to $1 billion. Their families have remained close beyond their business ventures.

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The Clooneys and Gerbers Have Shared Major Life Moments

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Source: MEGA The Gerbers and Clooneys have shared major milestones over the years, from vacations together to glamorous red carpet appearances.

George and Rande's friendship has also brought their wives and families together over the years. Cindy, Rande, George and Amal have frequently attended events together, including the Clooney Foundation for Justice's inaugural Albie Awards in 2022. The families were once neighbors in Los Cabos, Mexico, where the Gerbers and the Clooneys had adjoining vacation properties. Cindy and Rande later reportedly purchased an apartment in the same New York City building as George and Amal.

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Cindy Crawford is Reportedly 'Heartbroken'

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford is reportedly 'heartbroken' as she and husband Rande Gerber navigate the devastating loss of their only son.

The visit comes as Cindy is grappling with the loss of her only son. "Cindy is completely in shock over Presley's devastating death," a source close to the supermodel told People. "She's heartbroken." Another source previously said the entire family was in "total shock" and "saddened beyond words." Cindy and Rande had publicly supported Presley as he spoke candidly about his struggles with mental health and substance use.

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Presley Gerber Died at Age 27

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's official cause and manner of death remain pending as his family has asked for privacy during this time.