George Clooney Visits Best Pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber After Presley's Sudden Death
Sept. 22 2026, Updated 9:55 p.m. ET
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are standing by their longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber following the sudden death of their son, Presley Gerber.
The couple was photographed arriving at daughter Kaia Gerber's Los Angeles home on Tuesday, September 22, just two days after Presley died at age 27.
George and Amal Clooney Visit the Grieving Family
George, 65, and Amal, 48, arrived at the home together in a black SUV as they privately supported the Gerber family.
Photos obtained by TMZ showed George waiting near the vehicle as Amal stepped out before the pair headed inside.
The quiet visit came as Cindy, Rande and Kaia continue mourning Presley's unexpected death.
George Clooney and Rande Gerber Have Been Friends for Decades
George and Rande's close friendship stretches back decades and eventually led to the pals becoming business partners.
The pair teamed up with Mike Meldman to launch Casamigos tequila, initially creating the liquor for themselves and their friends before turning it into a major brand. They later sold the company to Diageo in a deal valued at up to $1 billion.
Their families have remained close beyond their business ventures.
The Clooneys and Gerbers Have Shared Major Life Moments
- Cindy Crawford Told Son Presley Gerber She Was 'So Proud' of Him Just 2 Months Before His Death at 27: 'Always My Little Boy'
- Kaia Gerber Shows Off Tanned Long Legs in Gorgeous Photoshoot With Mom Cindy Crawford and the Rest of Their Family
- Presley Gerber Crushing On Meadow Walker, Daughter Of Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Actor Paul Walker
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George and Rande's friendship has also brought their wives and families together over the years.
Cindy, Rande, George and Amal have frequently attended events together, including the Clooney Foundation for Justice's inaugural Albie Awards in 2022.
The families were once neighbors in Los Cabos, Mexico, where the Gerbers and the Clooneys had adjoining vacation properties. Cindy and Rande later reportedly purchased an apartment in the same New York City building as George and Amal.
Cindy Crawford is Reportedly 'Heartbroken'
The visit comes as Cindy is grappling with the loss of her only son.
"Cindy is completely in shock over Presley's devastating death," a source close to the supermodel told People. "She's heartbroken."
Another source previously said the entire family was in "total shock" and "saddened beyond words."
Cindy and Rande had publicly supported Presley as he spoke candidly about his struggles with mental health and substance use.
Presley Gerber Died at Age 27
Presley died Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, Calif.
Police said they were investigating the death as a suspected overdose, but Presley's official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. An autopsy has been performed, with additional testing still underway.
A representative for the family previously asked for privacy "during this very difficult and painful time."