Donald Trump Accuses Political Ad of Using A.I. to Make Him 'Look Bad and Pathetic'
Donald Trump wasn't a fan of how he looked in an anti-MAGA political ad made by The Lincoln Project.
The embattled former POTUS took to social media to accuse the group of using artificial intelligence to alter his appearance after the ad claimed Joe Biden was healthier than Trump.
"Face it Donald. You're just projecting when you call Joe Biden old. He's stronger than you, fitter than you, smarter than you, a better man and a better president. Anyone can see it," the ad claimed. "And when you lay there at night alone. You know we're right. You're falling apart Donald. Breaking down. Right in front of our eyes."
Trump clearly saw the commercial, because he posted an angry rant to his Truth Social platform speaking out against the pro-democracy organization.
"The perverts and losers at the failed and once disbanded Lincoln Project, and others, are using A.I.(Artificial Intelligence) in their Fake television commercials in order to make me look as bad and pathetic as Crooked Joe Biden," he wrote on Monday night, December 4. "Not an easy thing to do."
"FoxNews shouldn’t run these ads, just as low ratings CNN & MSDNC will not, under any circumstances, run negative ads on Biden or the Democrats," he continued. "They are, after all, in-kind campaign contributors to the Dems!"
However, the Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson hit back at his allegations via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Listen, you shambling pantloaf, we didn't need A.I. to make you look like an impotent, drooling codger in steep cognitive decline," he wrote in response next to a screenshot of Trump's post. "@ProjectLincoln just showed reality and you can't take it. Stay tuned for more. We know you can't look away."
Trump critics flocked to the comments section to agree with Wilson.
"You know he’s watching and he can’t stand it," one user wrote, while another added, "I will always find it amusing that he calls your organization out by name. It means you’re getting to him."
"It’s wild when a criminal with 91 felony counts thumbs the word CRIMINAL on LieSocial," a third penned, referring to Trump's four indictments.
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. He is currently facing 91 felony counts.
His trial for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in D.C. is set to begin in March.