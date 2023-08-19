Eric Trump Mocked for Insisting the 'Trump Family Didn’t Enrich Themselves When They Went Into Government': 'Don't Forget Who Your Daddy Is'
Eric Trump is taking the heat on social media!
After a clip of the former president's son swept the internet, X, formerly known as Twitter, users took to the platform to slam his comment regarding the family's finances.
"The only family in US history that didn't enrich themselves when they went into government is the Trump family," Eric stated in the video.
In response, users ensured the 39-year-old didn't get away with his statement.
"Don't forget who your daddy is," one person penned, referring to the wealth of Donald Trump, while another said, "Can't stop laughing! My sides hurt."
Another dissed the entire brood, adding, "Their default setting is LIE," while a fourth user joked, "They didn't trust Eric with the money..."
"I want to smoke the good s--- that has Eric hallucinating," another quipped, while a sixth mentioned conservative network Fox News, saying, "I Wonder Where He Heard That Mistruth At??? Maybe Fox News…"
"Lunacy," a seventh hater stated.
As OK! previously reported, while Eric has been bombarded on social media for his words, his father has been dealing with his fourth indictment in Georgia.
After DA Fani Willis charged Donald, along with 18 other defendants under the state's RICO law, for his alleged attempt at overturning the 2020 election, the ex-commander-in-chief took to Truth Social to diss Willis.
"Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself. Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record-setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America!" the 77-year-old wrote on Saturday, August 19.
He then doubled down on his claim that he won Georgia in 2020 despite Joe Biden's official win.
"I easily won the Great State of Georgia in 2016, did a fantastic job, as President, for Georgia and the entire USA, received 10 Million more votes than I got, nationwide, in 2016, got by far the most votes in history for a sitting President, but shockingly, 'LOST' Georgia. All this despite winning nearby Alabama and South Carolina in Record Setting Landslides. Why did Georgia officials agree to, and sign, the one sided Consent Decree? Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia? I DON'T!" he added.