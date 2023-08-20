Donald Trump Attacks CNN Reporter and Nemesis Kaitlan Collins for Her Show's 'Dismal Ratings'

The ex-commander-in-chief and Collins originally got to know each other during the network's town hall for the conservative politician, which was widely criticized by Democrats for spreading more of Trump's lies, conspiracies and attacks. The event even showcased a largely far-right crowd, which egged on the 2024 presidential candidate throughout the program.

Despite the town hall catching heat on the internet, many praised Collins for going toe-to-toe with the father-of-five and she was later promoted to having her own show called The Source with Kaitlan Collins during the CNN's 9 o'clock hour.