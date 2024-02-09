George Lopez 'Horrified' by the Thought of Donald Trump Returning to the White House, Threatens to 'Leave the Country'

During the interview, Wallace raised the "real possibility" of Trump being re-elected, prompting a strong reaction from Lopez.

"He could actually be president," the comedian explained. "And if he is Chris, you know, I said, I was gonna leave the country for the first time, you know, not until I pay all my taxes, I’ll stay here, but also, but also, he’s opened the door to a lot of doors that were, were, were closed before, I mean, for women and, and for migrants, and for a target on people’s backs."

"I think that I mean, you know, during his first presidency, to see, ICE raids, which he said, was going to happen – I mean, he really, he really did that and to take parents away and to send people, some of them that were citizens, I mean, really, as a matter," he continued. "But I just think it’s, it’s beneath what America has stood for."