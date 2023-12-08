OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Gets Disgraced Congressman George Santos to Say Outlandish Stuff on Cameo

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed the extent to which disgraced New York Congressman George Santos is willing to go in order to make a profit.

Expelled from Congress and known for his serial fabrication, Santos has joined the likes of Rudy Giuliani and Sarah Palin in using the video messaging platform Cameo to offer personalized greetings for a fee.

Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel sent a number of request to George Santos on Cameo.

Despite the controversy surrounding Santos, Kimmel admitted his curiosity got the better of him and decided to test Santos' boundaries by submitting various Cameo requests under different names to see which ones he would respond to.

While we don't know exactly how many of the talk show host's requests were made, Kimmel did discover that the former congressman will read whatever words are put in front of him, regardless of context or interest.

In his segment, Kimmel shared three clips of successful Cameo requests, including one where he asked Santos to congratulate his friend Gary Fortuna for winning a beef-eating contest in Clearwater, Fla. Santos obliged, unaware of the actual relevance or authenticity of the request.

Source: MEGA

CEO Steven Galanis praised George Santos, stating that he is going to be an 'absolute whale' on the platform.

Other Cameos featured Santos offering congratulations to Brenda for allegedly cloning her schnauzer named Adolf, as well as a confused husband who mistakenly sought Santos' well-wishes.

Despite facing a 23-count federal indictment for fraud and other related offenses, Santos has made over 150 videos on the platform. He plans to continue making more videos and donating some of the money to unspecified charitable causes.

Steven Galanis, Cameo's founder and CEO, praised Santos, stating that he is going to be an "absolute whale" on the platform. He compared Santos' success to celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Bon Jovi.

Source: MEGA

George Santos was expelled from Congress.

Santos' expulsion from Congress came after over 100 Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting to remove him from the chamber.

He is now one of only six elected officials in American history to be expelled from the congressional chamber.

Source: OK!

Santos has faced overlapping scandals ever since he won his election in 2022, and he faces a slew of federal charges related to alleged fraud and campaign finance violations.

The explosive allegations were detailed in a pair of federal indictments handed down earlier this year, and the House Ethics Committee issued its own scathing report earlier this year.

Santos refused repeated calls for his resignation and survived two prior attempts to remove him from office. The first attempt was led by Democrats in May after he was originally indicted by the Justice Department.

Republicans tried to expel him a second time in October following a superseding indictment, but December's vote of 311 to 114 sealed the deal for the New York congressman.

