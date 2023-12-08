Jimmy Kimmel Gets Disgraced Congressman George Santos to Say Outlandish Stuff on Cameo

Despite the controversy surrounding Santos, Kimmel admitted his curiosity got the better of him and decided to test Santos' boundaries by submitting various Cameo requests under different names to see which ones he would respond to.

While we don't know exactly how many of the talk show host's requests were made, Kimmel did discover that the former congressman will read whatever words are put in front of him, regardless of context or interest.

In his segment, Kimmel shared three clips of successful Cameo requests, including one where he asked Santos to congratulate his friend Gary Fortuna for winning a beef-eating contest in Clearwater, Fla. Santos obliged, unaware of the actual relevance or authenticity of the request.