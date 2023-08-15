Geraldo Rivera Admits He Was 'Nauseous' Over 'Arrogant' Tucker Carlson's Coverage of the January 6 Capitol Riots

"It was pathetic, really pathetic," Rivera continued. "He really got way too big for his britches. The worst thing about what he did was the ruthless pragmatism that he displayed. I’m going to do this because that’s what the audience wants. In other words, it wasn’t the malevolent media leading the audience. It was the audience leading the malevolent media."

"What he did was unforgivable," Rivera added, insisting Carlson would stand behind and broadcast views he didn't even necessarily believe in if it meant ratings would be boosted. "He made a mockery of the tenets of journalism."

During his coverage of the storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Carlson would continuously detail his conspiracy theory that the riots were planned by the government in an effort to shift blame onto former President Donald Trump and the Republican party.