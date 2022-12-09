Putting In Their Two Cents! Howard Stern, Mindy Kaling & More Hilarious Celeb Reactions To The 'GMA' Scandal: Photos

Everyone is talking about the Good Morning America scandal — even Hollywood!

After news broke about the alleged romance between news anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach — who are both still legally married to other people — the internet was ablaze with people reacting to the shocking gossip.

On Wednesday, November 30, photos of the two journalists having a romanic weekend together in upstate New York were splashed across the headlines, with the alleged couple seen holding hands in an Uber and grabbing each other's butts as they enjoyed their getaway.

In true Tinsletown fashion, celebrities wasted no time in expressing what they thought about the supposed affair.

Scroll through the gallery to see the funniest celeb reactions to the scandal: